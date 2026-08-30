Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency

A shuffling gait, characterized by feet barely lifting off the ground, is often dismissed as a sign of fatigue or natural aging. However, medical professionals warn that changes in walking mechanics can be an early indicator of severe vitamin deficiencies or progressive brain pathologies.

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Neurological Causes of Gait Changes

When a person begins to take short, shuffling steps, neurologists prioritize examining the deep structures of the brain responsible for initiating movement. According to neurologist Ekaterina Demyanovskaya, these zones are critical for motor control. A primary example of this impairment is Parkinson's disease, where muscle rigidity and instability prevent the foot from performing a full roll-over movement.

Neurologist Artem Sinitsyn explains that the brain manages not only muscle strength but also the automaticity of movement. When neurons die and this automaticity is disrupted, the body "forgets" how to lift the leg correctly, leading the patient to drag their feet to maintain balance.

Another condition associated with shuffling is progressive supranuclear palsy. This rare but severe disorder affects walking, swallowing, and the control of eye movements. Unlike general clumsiness, these changes progress gradually and do not improve with rest.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Nerve Damage

Shuffling can also result from peripheral neuropathy, where a person loses the ability to feel the surface they are walking on. To compensate for this loss of sensory input, patients often look down and "probe" the floor with their feet, dragging them to maintain contact with the ground.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova notes that a deficiency in vitamin B12 destroys the myelin sheath of nerves, distorting signals from the feet to the brain. This causes the person to lose track of their foot position, resulting in reflexive shuffling. Similar effects are seen in advanced diabetic polyneuropathy or toxic nerve damage caused by alcohol abuse.

Additionally, changes in gut microbiota following the use of certain medications can impair the absorption of B vitamins, potentially contributing to these neurological symptoms.

Cause of Shuffling Characteristic Features Parkinson's Disease Muscle rigidity, shuffling steps, hand tremors Vitamin B12 Deficiency Loss of foot sensation, numbness, "cotton-like" legs Strokes and Dyscirculatory Encephalopathy "Freezing" during turns, increased muscle tone Diabetes Dragging gait due to damage to small blood vessels

Vascular Risks and "Freezing"

Vascular pathologies, including previous strokes or chronic insufficient blood supply (dyscirculatory encephalopathy), damage the pathways connecting the cerebral cortex with executive centers. This often manifests as a specific pattern: a patient may walk straight confidently but suddenly "freeze" when attempting to turn or pass through a narrow doorway.

Cardiologist Valery Klimov warns that shuffling caused by vascular issues is often accompanied by increased muscle tone in the legs. He emphasizes that if a person slows down and stops lifting their heels, it is necessary to immediately check the condition of the blood vessels in the neck and head, as this may precede another acute cerebrovascular event.

To support vascular health, doctors recommend physical activity. While some thermal procedures are often overrated for weight loss, moderate thermal loads combined with therapeutic exercise can improve microcirculation, which is essential for nourishing nerve tissue.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.