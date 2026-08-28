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Common misconceptions about lactose tolerance in adults

Health

Lactose is a natural sugar found in milk and dairy products. While common misconceptions suggest it is harmful to all adults, most people can tolerate dairy without issues if dietary habits are maintained.

Cottage cheese in a bowl
Photo: https://pixabay.com by DianaLavrova is licensed under Free
Cottage cheese in a bowl

Lactose intolerance typically occurs when the body lacks sufficient lactase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down milk sugar. This condition is more frequently observed in children.

Avoiding dairy products without a medical diagnosis may lead to a deficiency in essential nutrients, as milk and its derivatives provide protein, calcium, and B vitamins.

If signs of lactose intolerance appear, a professional medical evaluation is required to perform diagnostics and account for individual health characteristics.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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