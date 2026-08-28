Common bathroom items that can harbor dangerous bacteria and fungi

High humidity and temperature swings in bathrooms create a breeding ground for microorganisms. Oncologist Vladimir Ivashkov warns that everyday hygiene products can become health risks if maintenance and replacement schedules are ignored, allowing bacteria and fungi to colonize these items.
Using items beyond their service life increases the risk of infections. The following guidelines are recommended to prevent microbial contamination:
Research indicates that soaps containing triclosan do not provide a significant advantage in eliminating pathogens compared to plain soap and water. Excessive use of triclosan may contribute to antibiotic-resistant bacteria and potentially interfere with the endocrine system.
Effective hygiene depends more on proper hand-washing technique than on the chemical composition of the soap.
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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