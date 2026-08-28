Common bathroom items that can harbor dangerous bacteria and fungi

High humidity and temperature swings in bathrooms create a breeding ground for microorganisms. Oncologist Vladimir Ivashkov warns that everyday hygiene products can become health risks if maintenance and replacement schedules are ignored, allowing bacteria and fungi to colonize these items.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleynikov is licensed under All rights reserved Shelf with cosmetics in the bathroom

Replacement Schedules for Hygiene Products

Using items beyond their service life increases the risk of infections. The following guidelines are recommended to prevent microbial contamination:

Cosmetics: Once the factory seal is broken, oxidation and microbial growth begin. Mascara should be replaced every three months, and creams typically every six months, depending on preservatives. Expired products can cause conjunctivitis and contact dermatitis.

Once the factory seal is broken, oxidation and microbial growth begin. Mascara should be replaced every three months, and creams typically every six months, depending on preservatives. Expired products can cause conjunctivitis and contact dermatitis. Toothbrushes: These should be changed every three months or immediately after an oral infection. Worn-out bristles lose cleaning efficiency and can cause micro-trauma to the gums.

These should be changed every three months or immediately after an oral infection. Worn-out bristles lose cleaning efficiency and can cause micro-trauma to the gums. Bath Accessories: Sponges and towels that remain damp between uses serve as substrates for bacterial growth. To prevent the accumulation of pathogenic flora, towels require regular high-temperature washing, and sponges must be thoroughly dried.

The Role of Antibacterial Soap

Research indicates that soaps containing triclosan do not provide a significant advantage in eliminating pathogens compared to plain soap and water. Excessive use of triclosan may contribute to antibiotic-resistant bacteria and potentially interfere with the endocrine system.

Effective hygiene depends more on proper hand-washing technique than on the chemical composition of the soap.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.