Winter air is silent enemy: Extreme temperature forces epidermis to lose moisture

Dermatitis arises when the skin's protective barrier is compromised. Normally, the epidermis comprises cells held together by lipids. When this protective layer is damaged due to chemical exposure, cold, or genetic factors, moisture evaporates, and external irritants penetrate the deeper skin layers, triggering an immune response and inflammation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Skin inflammation

Causes of Skin Barrier Damage

A predisposition to dermatitis is often rooted in genetics, which influences the density of cell adherence and the body's ability to produce sufficient lipids for moisture. This condition frequently coexists with asthma or allergic rhinitis.

However, even healthy individuals can experience a disrupted barrier function. Therapist Anna Kuznetsova explains that prolonged contact with occupational allergens or working in high-humidity conditions creates a cumulative effect that ultimately leads to the skin's failure to adapt.

Triggers and Provocateurs

Reactions to a substance can develop after years of using the same product, as the immune system requires time to become sensitized to a component in cosmetics or household chemicals. The primary irritants include:

Metals (particularly nickel in jewelry)

Household chemicals and latex

Fragrances in cosmetic products

Hot water and regular soap, which dissolve the protective lipid layer

Poor hygiene practices can also heighten the risk; excessive cleansing hampers the skin's self-repair mechanisms.

Mechanism of Development and Recurrence

Dermatitis creates a vicious cycle: damaged skin loses water, leading to itching. Scratching causes microcracks through which bacteria and new irritants enter the skin. General practitioner Elena Morozova warns that scratching (including during sleep) can result in secondary infection and the development of pustular conditions.

The winter season poses particular challenges. The skin faces simultaneous exposure to freezing winds, dry air from heating, and hot showers, which accelerate epidermal dryness.

Measures to Reduce Exacerbations

To achieve remission, it is advisable to avoid contact with identified triggers and to switch to gentle care: using warm water instead of hot, avoiding harsh sponges, and applying emollients (thick moisturizing creams) immediately after contact with water.

The psychological factor also plays a role. Psychologist Nadezhda Osipova notes that stress heightens sensitivity to itching and may slow tissue regeneration.

Impact of Various Factors on the Skin

Factor Effect on the Skin Hot Water Dissolves protective lipids, increases dryness Nickel Trigger for contact allergy Dry Air Causes flaking and microcracks Stress Intensifies itching, slows healing

Frequently Asked Questions

Can diet affect dermatitis?

A sharp deficiency in beneficial fats or significant dietary changes can weaken skin regeneration, making it more vulnerable to external factors.

Why do medicinal creams stop working?

This often relates to ongoing use of harsh cleaning agents that damage the barrier faster than the cream can repair it.

When should I see a doctor?

Medical assistance is necessary if pustules, blisters, yellow crusts appear, or if pain or fever develops. A doctor’s visit is also crucial if standard care does not yield results within a month.

Is this condition contagious?

No, dermatitis is not an infection and does not spread from person to person.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.