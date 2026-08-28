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New Nanozyme Maps Brain Tumors and Eradicates Residual Cells

Health

Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Harvard University, and Henan University have developed a nanozyme platform designed to map tumor boundaries during surgery and eliminate microscopic cancer cell clusters afterward. A study published in Science Translational Medicine demonstrated a reduction in recurrence rates in rodent models.

X-ray of the head with the brain
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
X-ray of the head with the brain

Challenges in Glioblastoma Treatment

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer. Treatment is complicated by two primary factors: the infiltration of the tumor into healthy brain tissue, which makes total surgical removal risky, and the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which restricts the delivery of most drugs and radiation therapies to the site. Currently, the five-year survival rate for these patients is approximately 7%.

Dual-Function Mechanism

The system utilizes ultra-thin two-dimensional sheets containing platinum atoms, manufactured using techniques adapted from semiconductor production. Both functions of the platform are activated by near-infrared light:

  • Visualization: A specialized fluorescent dye allows surgeons to identify tumor cell clusters as small as 44 micrometers. This provides higher resolution than current clinical imaging tools. A targeting molecule in the system enables the particles to cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate specifically within glioma cells.
  • Phototherapy: Following the surgical removal of the primary tumor mass, nanoparticles are introduced into the surgical cavity. Under light exposure, the platinum atoms convert hydrogen peroxide produced by the tumor into oxygen. This counteracts hypoxia (oxygen deficiency), which typically protects cancer cells from treatment. Simultaneously, the light generates heat and reactive molecules that destroy remaining cells.

Results in Animal Models

In experiments with mice suffering from glioblastoma, the combined approach of surgery followed by nanoparticle therapy increased survival rates. All animals in the therapy group survived beyond 60 days post-intervention, compared to a survival period of 42 days in the control group that received only surgical removal. Additional tests showed no impairment of neurological or motor functions.

The authors emphasize that these results were obtained exclusively in laboratory animals. The effectiveness of the visualization and the therapeutic impact of the system must be verified in the human brain through future clinical trials.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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