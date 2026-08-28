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Acidic Meals: Brushing Too Soon Erodes Enamel and Damages Gums

Health

Dental hygiene is recommended 30 to 60 minutes after eating. Brushing immediately after a meal may damage the tooth enamel.

Toothbrush
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jonas Bergsten, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Toothbrush

The role of acids in enamel erosion

Many foods contain acids that create an acidic environment in the mouth, which temporarily softens and weakens the structure of the enamel. Mechanical scrubbing with a toothbrush during this period can wear away the weakened layer of the enamel, causing additional damage to the teeth.

A longer interval—up to one hour—before brushing is advised after consuming products with high acid content, including:

  • citrus fruits;
  • wine;
  • carbonated beverages.

Technique and comprehensive care

The method of brushing also affects oral health. Aggressive or abrupt movements can traumatize tissues, particularly for individuals with sensitive gums or enamel. In such cases, a soft-bristled toothbrush is recommended.

Comprehensive oral care includes the use of fluoride-containing mouthwashes, adherence to nutritional norms for tooth protection, and regular preventive visits to a dentist.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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