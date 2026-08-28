Numbness in fingers and toes can signal damaged nerve fibers

High blood sugar can cause diabetic neuropathy, a condition where nerve fibers are damaged due to impaired blood flow and nutrient delivery. Because early symptoms are often subtle, the disease may progress for years before being detected. Chronic hyperglycemia damages small blood vessels and nerve endings, leading to a loss of sensation in the extremities.

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Warning signs of diabetic neuropathy

Peripheral nerve damage typically begins in the hands and feet, gradually spreading toward the wrists and ankles—a pattern physicians describe as the "gloves and stockings" effect. Changes in how the body perceives external stimuli or movement are primary indicators of the condition.

According to endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova, numbness or tingling in the fingers is a signal that nerve fibers are lacking proper nutrition. She notes that when these symptoms are accompanied by joint or hand weakness, making it difficult to hold objects, a blood sugar test is necessary.

Other critical signs include:

Loss of pain and temperature sensation: An inability to distinguish hot water or notice a small injury.

An inability to distinguish hot water or notice a small injury. Loss of proprioception: Difficulty determining the position of joints without looking at the limb.

Mechanism of nerve damage

Approximately half of all patients with diabetes develop nerve damage over time. Excess glucose makes capillary walls fragile, restricting the supply of oxygen and nutrients to nerve cells. This gradual process may initially manifest as intermittent pain in the limbs.

General practitioner Elena Morozova explains that patients often ignore small cuts or blisters because they do not feel pain. This occurs because the nervous system fails to transmit damage signals to the brain, disabling the body's natural protective responses.

Risks and complications

The absence of a pain threshold can lead to the development of trophic ulcers. Minor friction from ill-fitting shoes can turn into deep wounds that heal slowly due to compromised blood flow. If left untreated, infection can reach the bone or cause gangrene, potentially necessitating surgical amputation.

Regular visual inspection of the feet is essential for early detection. Any change in tissue color or swelling requires professional attention, even in the absence of pain, to stop inflammation before advanced intervention is required.

Prevention and management

Strict glycemic control is the primary method to reduce the risk of neuropathy. Maintaining stable blood sugar levels minimizes vascular strain and helps preserve nerve conductivity.

Therapist Andrey Grachev compares nerves to insulated wires, stating that high sugar effectively "melts" this insulation. He emphasizes that controlling glucose slows the destruction and, in some cases, allows for partial restoration of function.

Symptom Manifestation Numbness Starts at fingertips (glove effect) Temperature blindness Inability to distinguish hot from cold Weakness Difficulty with fine motor skills in hands Pain threshold loss No reaction to punctures, cuts, or burns

Common questions

Can neuropathy be the first sign of diabetes?

Yes, tingling or pain in the legs often prompts the first medical screening that reveals high blood sugar.

Why are blisters dangerous for diabetics?

Loss of sensation prevents the patient from feeling friction, while poor circulation hinders healing, creating an entry point for infection.

Can sensitivity return if sugar levels normalize?

Full recovery is not always possible, but stable glucose levels stop further nerve destruction and reduce pain.

Which doctor should be consulted for tingling in the legs?

Initial evaluation is typically done by a general practitioner who orders blood sugar tests; subsequent care may involve an endocrinologist and a neurologist.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.