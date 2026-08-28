World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Numbness in fingers and toes can signal damaged nerve fibers

Health

High blood sugar can cause diabetic neuropathy, a condition where nerve fibers are damaged due to impaired blood flow and nutrient delivery. Because early symptoms are often subtle, the disease may progress for years before being detected. Chronic hyperglycemia damages small blood vessels and nerve endings, leading to a loss of sensation in the extremities.

Diabetes mellitus
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Diabetes mellitus

Warning signs of diabetic neuropathy

Peripheral nerve damage typically begins in the hands and feet, gradually spreading toward the wrists and ankles—a pattern physicians describe as the "gloves and stockings" effect. Changes in how the body perceives external stimuli or movement are primary indicators of the condition.

According to endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova, numbness or tingling in the fingers is a signal that nerve fibers are lacking proper nutrition. She notes that when these symptoms are accompanied by joint or hand weakness, making it difficult to hold objects, a blood sugar test is necessary.

Other critical signs include:

  • Loss of pain and temperature sensation: An inability to distinguish hot water or notice a small injury.
  • Loss of proprioception: Difficulty determining the position of joints without looking at the limb.

Mechanism of nerve damage

Approximately half of all patients with diabetes develop nerve damage over time. Excess glucose makes capillary walls fragile, restricting the supply of oxygen and nutrients to nerve cells. This gradual process may initially manifest as intermittent pain in the limbs.

General practitioner Elena Morozova explains that patients often ignore small cuts or blisters because they do not feel pain. This occurs because the nervous system fails to transmit damage signals to the brain, disabling the body's natural protective responses.

Risks and complications

The absence of a pain threshold can lead to the development of trophic ulcers. Minor friction from ill-fitting shoes can turn into deep wounds that heal slowly due to compromised blood flow. If left untreated, infection can reach the bone or cause gangrene, potentially necessitating surgical amputation.

Regular visual inspection of the feet is essential for early detection. Any change in tissue color or swelling requires professional attention, even in the absence of pain, to stop inflammation before advanced intervention is required.

Prevention and management

Strict glycemic control is the primary method to reduce the risk of neuropathy. Maintaining stable blood sugar levels minimizes vascular strain and helps preserve nerve conductivity.

Therapist Andrey Grachev compares nerves to insulated wires, stating that high sugar effectively "melts" this insulation. He emphasizes that controlling glucose slows the destruction and, in some cases, allows for partial restoration of function.

Symptom Manifestation
Numbness Starts at fingertips (glove effect)
Temperature blindness Inability to distinguish hot from cold
Weakness Difficulty with fine motor skills in hands
Pain threshold loss No reaction to punctures, cuts, or burns

Common questions

Can neuropathy be the first sign of diabetes?
Yes, tingling or pain in the legs often prompts the first medical screening that reveals high blood sugar.

Why are blisters dangerous for diabetics?
Loss of sensation prevents the patient from feeling friction, while poor circulation hinders healing, creating an entry point for infection.

Can sensitivity return if sugar levels normalize?
Full recovery is not always possible, but stable glucose levels stop further nerve destruction and reduce pain.

Which doctor should be consulted for tingling in the legs?
Initial evaluation is typically done by a general practitioner who orders blood sugar tests; subsequent care may involve an endocrinologist and a neurologist.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Fragile Bluff in Hungary: Regional Industry Faces Critical Risk Before Winter
World
Fragile Bluff in Hungary: Regional Industry Faces Critical Risk Before Winter
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
World
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Popular
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit

Russia has issued an unusually sharp warning to Britain following CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s Moscow visit, while growing uncertainty over Moscow’s next move has raised comparisons with a new Caribbean crisis.

Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict Yury Bocharov Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions Lyuba Lulko NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic Andrey Nikolaev
Fragile Bluff in Hungary: Regional Industry Faces Critical Risk Before Winter
Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg
Volga K50: Flagship crossover with historical GAZ design touch
Volga K50: Flagship crossover with historical GAZ design touch
Last materials
Geopolitical Pressure: Saudi Oil Exports Fall Under Threat
Fuel rationing begins at several gas stations in Yakutsk
Number of restaurants in St. Petersburg drops as traffic falls
Kanye West Concert Scandal Prompts Push for Ticket Sale Reforms
Lake Baikal temperature shift: 2025 data shows warming trend above global average
War and Profit: The Biggest Financial Winners of US-Iran Conflict
Volga K50: Flagship crossover with historical GAZ design touch
Why oral surgeons may suggest keeping healthy wisdom teeth
Peach marmalade with agar-agar: A way to preserve natural fruit flavor
European Union trade deficit with China reaches €1 billion per day
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.