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Why oral surgeons may suggest keeping healthy wisdom teeth

Health

Oral surgeons are moving away from the routine removal of wisdom teeth (third molars), advocating for the preservation of healthy teeth. Surgery is not required if the molar is positioned correctly, does not cause inflammation, and does not interfere with adjacent teeth. In certain cases, these teeth serve as biological resources for restoring the dental arch, acting as natural grafts when other chewing elements are lost.

Retinised wisdom tooth
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nizil Shah, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Retinised wisdom tooth

Criteria for Preservation and Extraction

The decision to operate is based on evident pathology or high risks of complications. According to surgeon Maria Kontrebutz, as reported by Gazeta.Ru, a tilt or partial eruption is not an automatic reason for extraction. Intervention is necessary only when the tooth puts pressure on the adjacent molar, destroys its roots, or causes chronic caries and gingival inflammation in areas difficult to clean.

Absolute indications for removal include:

  • Pulpitis;
  • Cysts;
  • Destruction of tissues around the root;
  • Recurrent pericoronitis (inflammation caused by food debris accumulating under the gingival hood, creating a bacterial environment).

Fully healthy and functional wisdom teeth are recommended for preservation to maintain chewing capacity, provided the patient maintains strict hygiene. Regarding impacted teeth (those remaining in the bone), Kontrebutz notes that if they do not cause symptoms or pathology in surrounding tissues, they can be kept. Referencing clinical guidelines such as those from NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), the preventative removal of impacted teeth is not required; dynamic observation is sufficient.

Autotransplantation and Monitoring

A healthy wisdom tooth can serve as a biological donor for transplantation to the site of a lost first or second molar. This procedure, known as autotransplantation, allows a patient to receive their own living organ instead of a synthetic implant. The surgeon selects a candidate based on root anatomy, bone tissue condition, and overall jaw health.

Because hidden pathologies can develop asymptomatically, preserved wisdom teeth require constant monitoring. Visually healthy teeth may harbor infection foci visible only on X-rays. Regular examinations help detect changes early and prevent damage to the jaw system.

Dentist Elena Voronina told Pravda.Ru that keeping wisdom teeth requires increased hygiene discipline, as their remote position makes them highly susceptible to rapid caries development.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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