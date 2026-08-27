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Aortic aneurysm: Why the largest artery can rupture without symptoms

Health

Aortic aneurysm is a critical dilation of the body's largest artery. As the arterial wall stretches and thins, it becomes susceptible to rupture under blood pressure, which typically causes massive internal bleeding. Because the pathology often develops without obvious symptoms, regular health screenings are a primary method for early detection.

Human heart
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick J. Lynch, medical illustrator, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
Human heart

Risk Factors and Warning Signs

In individuals over 65, atherosclerosis—where cholesterol deposits weaken the vessel wall—is a primary risk factor. Other contributing causes include chronic hypertension, chest trauma, and connective tissue disorders such as Marfan syndrome. Smoking significantly accelerates the growth of abdominal aneurysms, increasing the rate four to five times.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsov told Pravda.Ru that an aneurysm rupture causes massive internal bleeding, which in most cases leads to death before emergency medical services can arrive.

While often silent, some patients may experience a pulsing sensation in the abdomen (similar to a second heartbeat) or persistent aching back pain. If the aneurysm grows large enough to press on adjacent organs, it may cause shortness of breath or hoarseness of voice. Diagnosis is typically performed via ultrasound, while contrast-enhanced CT angiography is considered the gold standard for creating precise 3D models of the affected area prior to surgery.

Treatment and Surgical Intervention

Surgical intervention is generally required when the diameter of an abdominal aneurysm exceeds 5–5.5 cm. Current medical practice employs two main approaches:

  • Open surgery: A traditional operation to install a synthetic graft.
  • Endovascular repair (EVAR/TEVAR): A minimally invasive procedure where a metal stent-graft is inserted through a small puncture in the groin, significantly shortening recovery time.

Managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels is essential to reduce inflammatory activity in the aortic tissues and slow the progression of the condition.

Risk Groups and Management

The highest risk group includes men over 65, long-term smokers, and individuals with chronic hypertension or genetic predispositions. If an aneurysm is detected but measures less than 5 cm, physicians typically opt for a "watch and wait" strategy with regular ultrasound monitoring. Surgery is scheduled once threshold values are reached to prevent spontaneous rupture.

Dietary changes aimed at lowering cholesterol can slow the progression of atherosclerosis, which is a known cause of the pathology. However, diet alone cannot reverse an existing aneurysm; professional medical monitoring is mandatory.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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