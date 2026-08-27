Skin infection risks from trying on second-hand clothes

Trying on clothes in second-hand stores or ordering used items from marketplaces carries risks of skin infections. The primary threats are fungal infections and parasites, particularly when testing garments that fit tightly against the body. Experts recommend washing all new and pre-owned clothing before the first wear.

Photo: unsplash.com by Vitaly Gariev is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Trying on clothes

Fungal Infections and Parasites

According to therapist Evgeny Tarasov, as reported by Podmoskovye Segodnya, contaminated clothing can transmit dermatophytes. These fungi cause ringworm, skin lesions, and some types of nail infections. The infection may remain asymptomatic for a period before manifesting as itching, peeling, and red or ring-shaped rashes.

While less common, scabies can also be transmitted through textiles. The microscopic mite does not survive long outside the human body but can remain active in fabric fibers long enough to migrate to a new host. Tarasov notes that nocturnal itching on the wrists, elbows, or between fingers after a purchase is a critical indicator that requires a visit to a dermatologist rather than self-treatment with pharmacy ointments.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova, in a conversation with Pravda.Ru, emphasized that any item from a store or second-hand source requires thermal treatment. This is necessary because even new fabrics may contain chemical residues or traces of foreign microflora.

Assessment of Risks

Not all pathogens can be transmitted through clothing. The risk of lice exists only with body lice that inhabit fabric folds; head lice are rarely transmitted via jackets. Viruses such as HIV or hepatitis do not survive on fabric and cannot be transmitted through household items or textiles, as they require contact with blood or biological fluids.

It is also important to distinguish between infection and irritation. Immediate itching after trying on a garment is more likely caused by coarse fabric, detergent residues, or cosmetics from a previous user. Most pathogens have an incubation period, meaning an instant reaction usually indicates an allergy or mechanical friction.

Particular vigilance is advised when purchasing underwear and personal hygiene items on marketplaces, as these products are more frequently returned after being tried on.

Safe Practices

Thermal Treatment: Thorough washing at high temperatures followed by complete drying is sufficient to eliminate most bacteria and fungi. Disinfecting with alcohol is generally not required.

Thorough washing at high temperatures followed by complete drying is sufficient to eliminate most bacteria and fungi. Disinfecting with alcohol is generally not required. High-Risk Items: Swimwear, underwear, and tight-fitting sportswear pose the highest risk due to direct contact with the skin and mucous membranes.

Swimwear, underwear, and tight-fitting sportswear pose the highest risk due to direct contact with the skin and mucous membranes. Professional Help: If night-time itching or characteristic rashes appear, seek a professional medical evaluation to avoid incorrect self-diagnosis.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.