New Model Predicts 30-Day Death Risk After Heart Bypass Surgery More Accurately

Researchers at Voronezh State Medical University named after N.N. Burdenko have developed a model to predict the probability of death within 30 days following coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), a surgery to restore blood flow to the heart. In certain cases, this tool identifies a higher risk of mortality than the widely used EuroSCORE II scale.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Cardiologist and his patient

Study Design and Population

The model was developed based on data from 1,584 patients with ischemic heart disease and multivessel coronary artery disease operated on at the Voronezh Regional Clinical Hospital between 2021 and 2024. All procedures involved the use of a cardiopulmonary bypass machine.

The researchers excluded patients who underwent combined operations or those requiring emergency intervention for ST-elevation myocardial infarction. During the observation period, 32 deaths occurred, all caused by perioperative myocardial infarction.

To identify survival factors, the team analyzed demographics, medical history (previous infarcts and stenting), unstable angina, functional classes of heart failure and angina, ejection fraction, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus, COPD, obesity, and chronic kidney disease.

Predictive Markers and Accuracy

The final prognostic model relies on three specific clinical markers:

Ejection fraction (the volume of blood the heart pumps out of the left ventricle per contraction);

(the volume of blood the heart pumps out of the left ventricle per contraction); Unstable angina occurring within one month prior to surgery;

occurring within one month prior to surgery; Functional Class IV of stable exertional angina.

With a risk threshold set at 1.9%, the model demonstrated a sensitivity of 87.5%, a specificity of 74.3%, and a negative predictive value of 99.7%.

Comparison with Existing Standards

The researchers created a matrix table for clinical use. Comparison with the EuroSCORE II revealed significant discrepancies. For example, for a patient with a 30% ejection fraction, stage III chronic kidney disease, and Class IV angina, the new model estimated the risk of death at 16.3%, while EuroSCORE II estimated it at 3.18%—a difference of 5.1 times.

The authors attribute this higher probability of adverse outcomes to the severity and acuity of ischemic changes. A link between mortality and pulmonary hypertension was also noted, though the researchers suggest this factor may be less significant when choosing a revascularization strategy.

Currently, the tool is intended for preoperative assessment and discussing treatment tactics during medical consultations. The developers plan to modify the model based on further prospective patient observation.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.