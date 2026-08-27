Traditional methods of preserving vegetables and fruits for winter can serve as a tool to support the body during the cold season. The nutritional value of these products depends on the processing method, which determines whether the final result remains a functional health product or becomes a source of excess sugar and acid.
Sauerkraut is a primary source of natural probiotics due to lactic acid fermentation. This process populates the product with lactobacilli, which support gut microbiota. The state of the microflora is directly linked to immune response and the body's ability to handle seasonal viruses.
"When fermenting vegetables, we obtain an active product for digestion. Vitamin C and group K are well-preserved in this environment, which helps maintain blood vessel elasticity during temperature fluctuations," explained gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.
Fermented products also improve the absorption of nutrients from other foods, increasing the overall nutritional density of a meal without increasing portion sizes.
Pickled apples (mochenye yabloki) preserve pectin, a soluble fiber that provides a nutrient medium for beneficial bacteria and stimulates the gastrointestinal tract. During the pickling process, the sugar level in the fruit decreases, making them a more dietary alternative to fresh fruits.
"Switching from jams to pickling or fermenting removes excess load from the pancreas. This is particularly valuable for people monitoring their metabolism and body weight," noted endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova.
Reducing sugar intake helps avoid sharp glucose spikes in the blood, which can otherwise lead to rapid fatigue.
The health benefit of preserved tomatoes and cucumbers depends on the absence of vinegar. High concentrations of acetic acid can aggressively affect the gastric mucosa. Additionally, high salt content remains a risk factor, and the benefit of mixed vegetable salads (such as lecho) is preserved only if sugar is kept to a minimum.
"Winter nutrition should be diverse but predictable for the body. If the diet is based on simple and clear products, the body more easily tolerates the lack of sunlight and fresh garden vegetables," emphasized general practitioner Elena Morozova in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.
To maintain vitamin content, preserves should be stored in cool, dark places, as light and heat degrade nutrients. Adding 100–150 grams of fermented vegetables to the daily diet can help mitigate winter nutritional deficits.
|Product
|Primary Benefit
|Sauerkraut
|Natural probiotics and Vitamin C
|Pickled apples
|Pectin for intestinal health and lower sugar
|Vegetable mixes/Lecho
|Fiber (if low sugar)
|Vinegar-free cucumbers
|Enzymes for improved digestion
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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