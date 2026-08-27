World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How winter vegetable preserves can support the immune system

Health

Traditional methods of preserving vegetables and fruits for winter can serve as a tool to support the body during the cold season. The nutritional value of these products depends on the processing method, which determines whether the final result remains a functional health product or becomes a source of excess sugar and acid.

Vegetable preserves
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Vegetable preserves

Fermentation and Probiotics

Sauerkraut is a primary source of natural probiotics due to lactic acid fermentation. This process populates the product with lactobacilli, which support gut microbiota. The state of the microflora is directly linked to immune response and the body's ability to handle seasonal viruses.

"When fermenting vegetables, we obtain an active product for digestion. Vitamin C and group K are well-preserved in this environment, which helps maintain blood vessel elasticity during temperature fluctuations," explained gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Fermented products also improve the absorption of nutrients from other foods, increasing the overall nutritional density of a meal without increasing portion sizes.

Pectin and Sugar Balance in Pickled Apples

Pickled apples (mochenye yabloki) preserve pectin, a soluble fiber that provides a nutrient medium for beneficial bacteria and stimulates the gastrointestinal tract. During the pickling process, the sugar level in the fruit decreases, making them a more dietary alternative to fresh fruits.

"Switching from jams to pickling or fermenting removes excess load from the pancreas. This is particularly valuable for people monitoring their metabolism and body weight," noted endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova.

Reducing sugar intake helps avoid sharp glucose spikes in the blood, which can otherwise lead to rapid fatigue.

Safety Guidelines for Home Preserves

The health benefit of preserved tomatoes and cucumbers depends on the absence of vinegar. High concentrations of acetic acid can aggressively affect the gastric mucosa. Additionally, high salt content remains a risk factor, and the benefit of mixed vegetable salads (such as lecho) is preserved only if sugar is kept to a minimum.

"Winter nutrition should be diverse but predictable for the body. If the diet is based on simple and clear products, the body more easily tolerates the lack of sunlight and fresh garden vegetables," emphasized general practitioner Elena Morozova in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

To maintain vitamin content, preserves should be stored in cool, dark places, as light and heat degrade nutrients. Adding 100–150 grams of fermented vegetables to the daily diet can help mitigate winter nutritional deficits.

Product Primary Benefit
Sauerkraut Natural probiotics and Vitamin C
Pickled apples Pectin for intestinal health and lower sugar
Vegetable mixes/Lecho Fiber (if low sugar)
Vinegar-free cucumbers Enzymes for improved digestion

Common Questions

  • Can marinated cabbage replace sauerkraut? No. Marinated versions use vinegar, which destroys the lactobacilli. Only natural fermentation creates a probiotic.
  • Why do pickled apples have less sugar? Bacteria process some of the natural sugars during pickling, reducing calories.
  • Are salted preserves safe for people with hypertension? Excess salt causes water retention. Patients with high blood pressure should limit portions to 50–70 grams per day.
  • Do vitamins remain in lecho after cooking? Some vitamins are destroyed by heat, but fiber and lycopene (in tomatoes) remain.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Science
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
World
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Popular
Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict

The simultaneous arrival of CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Vatican diplomat Paul Gallagher in Moscow on August 25 has raised new questions about possible diplomatic and political changes surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

Two Unexpected Moscow Visits Raise Questions About Next Stage of Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Kremlin Reveals Why CIA Director John Ratcliffe Came to Moscow
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Economy will survive: Damage to Russian warehouses leads to surprising results
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award? Lyuba Lulko NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic Andrey Nikolaev Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Calls CIA Director’s Moscow Trip 'Routine' — But Hints at Ukraine Breakthrough
NATO’s Northern Viking Exercises Raise New Risks for Russia’s Arctic
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Last materials
The risk of visiting Phuket and Samui in one summer trip
Joint popping in knees and fingers: When is it a sign of disease
Fragile Bluff in Hungary: Regional Industry Faces Critical Risk Before Winter
Forget the modern rassolnik: A forgotten soup technique restored the rich meat flavor
Deadly Nepal Floods: 4 Russian and 53 Ukrainian Tourists Missing
Russian Spy Chief Reveals Details of Moscow Meeting With CIA Director Ratcliffe
Russian Military Officer Killed in Car Explosion in St. Petersburg
Starlink, Elon Musk and Ukraine: What Is Really Behind Zelensky’s Sudden Award?
Global Catastrophe Zones: Australia Stands Apart, But Nowhere Is Truly Safe
Tula Lapte: Hearty alternative to famous region gingerbread
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.