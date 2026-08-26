Probiotics and synbiotics may reduce liver inflammation in fatty liver disease

Probiotics and synbiotics are associated with improved liver function and reduced inflammation in patients with fatty liver disease. Analysis shows these supplements help reduce fat accumulation in liver tissues, although they do not replace standard therapy.

Photo: Pravda by Марина Лебедева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Probiotics

Researchers analyzed data from more than 1,000 patients diagnosed with fatty liver disease. This condition involves the accumulation of excess fat in liver cells, which increases the risk of hepatomegaly (enlargement of the organ) and cirrhosis.

Study Design and Results

Participants were divided into a group receiving probiotics and a placebo group. The observation period ranged from six months to two years.

Compared to the control group, patients taking probiotics showed a decrease in inflammation markers and a reduction in the volume of fat deposits in the liver.

A positive effect was also observed with synbiotics. These are preparations that combine probiotics (live beneficial bacteria) and prebiotics (dietary fibers that serve as a nutrient medium for these bacteria).

Mechanism of Action

The effect is linked to the normalization of gut microbiota. An imbalance of bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract can intensify pathological processes in the liver. Correcting the microbiome helps reduce systemic inflammation and improve metabolism.

These results indicate a statistical association and suggest that supplements may be used as an addition to traditional treatment. They are not a standalone method of therapy.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.