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Seven hours of sleep: Why your nights are aging you faster

Health

Biological aging rates are linked to sleep duration, with an optimal window of 6.4 to 7.8 hours associated with slower aging. Both insufficient and excessive sleep are linked to accelerated biological aging processes.

A sleeping man in bed at night
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleynikov is licensed under All rights reserved.
A sleeping man in bed at night

Study Findings and Population

Researchers from the University of Sydney analyzed data from over 160,000 volunteers aged 30 to 80 years. The analysis revealed that individuals sleeping fewer than six hours or more than eight hours per night showed faster rates of biological aging compared to those whose sleep duration remained around seven hours.

Health Implications

Disruptions in sleep patterns correlate with broader health risks. Chronic sleep deprivation or oversleeping are associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular pathologies, type 2 diabetes, and dementia.

Maintaining a sleep schedule within the 6.4 to 7.8-hour range may support overall health and mitigate age-related changes.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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