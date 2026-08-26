Wild mushrooms: Beneficial compounds and hidden digestive risks

Wild mushrooms contain bioactive compounds that may support the immune system, but their consumption is limited by low digestibility and the risk of environmental toxicity. While the Leningrad region offers a wide variety of edible species, medical experts warn that these products can be hazardous for people with gastrointestinal disorders and children.

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Bioactive Composition and Health Effects

Mushrooms provide beta-glucans and polysaccharides, which function as prebiotics. Their cell walls contain chitin, a substance that acts as a natural sorbent. Once ingested, gut bacteria convert chitin into butyrate—a short-chain fatty acid that strengthens the intestinal barrier and reduces systemic inflammation.

Some species contain high concentrations of ergothioneine, an antioxidant found in higher levels here than in vegetables. However, Anna Kuznetsova, a general practitioner, notes that mushrooms are not a universal remedy and cannot replace standard medical treatment.

Digestibility and Health Risks

Despite containing potassium, iodine, and B vitamins, mushrooms are only 20-40% digestible. The human digestive system cannot fully break down the dense structure of chitin, which limits protein absorption and creates a significant load on the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). Because of this, mushrooms are not recommended for young children or individuals with chronic GIT pathologies.

Toxicological risks are also significant. Igor Sedov, a toxicologist, explains that mushroom mycelium accumulates heavy metals and toxins from the soil. Gathering mushrooms near highways or industrial zones can lead to intoxication, as these pollutants are not removed by cooking or thermal processing.

Nutritional Components by Species

Mushroom / Group Key Components Porcini (White mushroom) Potassium, sulfur, lecithin, B vitamins Chanterelles and Honey mushrooms Vitamins PP and B2 Birch and Aspen boletes Iodine Shiitake / Oyster mushrooms Ergothioneine (anti-inflammatory effect)

Evidence and Limitations

Claims regarding the ability of mushrooms to fight cancer cells are currently supported only by in vitro (laboratory) studies or animal experiments. There is insufficient clinical evidence to support their use as a medical treatment for oncology in humans.

Elena Morozova, a general practitioner, emphasizes the necessity of the "if you don't know it, don't take it" rule. She warns that even typically edible species become dangerous if they grow in contaminated soil.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.