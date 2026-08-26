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Drinking water without thirst may drop blood sodium levels to dangerous lows

Health

The belief that every person must drink exactly 2.5 liters of water daily is based on a misinterpretation of a 1945 report by American scientists. While the document mentioned this volume, the authors specified that a significant portion of this moisture is already consumed through food and other beverages. Over time, this detail was ignored, turning the figure into a rigid rule that often disregards actual biological needs.

A glass of water
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A glass of water

Individual Factors of Hydration

There is no universal daily water intake norm. According to Ekaterina Dubrovina, PhD in Medical Sciences, fluid requirements are dynamic and depend on several individual variables:

  • Anthropometric data: Larger individuals typically require more water to support bodily systems.
  • Metabolism and Activity: Physical exertion increases fluid loss through sweat.
  • Climate: High ambient temperatures raise hydration needs.
  • Health Status: Pregnancy, chronic diseases, and certain medications can alter how the body processes fluids.
  • Diet: Fresh fruits and vegetables contribute substantially to total fluid intake.

The body naturally regulates its balance by triggering the thirst mechanism based on current conditions and nutritional intake.

Risks of Excessive Water Intake

Drinking water without feeling thirst can create unnecessary strain on the kidneys and the cardiovascular system. Internal biological signals are the most reliable guides for hydration.

Extreme overconsumption can lead to hyponatremia, a condition characterized by dangerously low sodium concentrations in the blood, which can impair brain function.

Hydration Guidelines and Indicators

Do you need to drink if you are not thirsty?
Generally, no. A healthy organism signals a deficit through thirst. However, this mechanism may be less accurate in children and older adults.

Do tea and coffee count?
Yes. All liquids, as well as moisture from solid foods such as soups, vegetables, and fruits, are included in the total daily hydration balance.

How to determine sufficient intake?
Two primary indicators suggest adequate hydration: the absence of thirst and light yellow or nearly transparent urine.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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