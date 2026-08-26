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Metabolic shock: White mushrooms block cellular damage

Health

White mushrooms (Boletus edulis) contain high concentrations of rare antioxidants that protect cells from damage and may slow biological aging. Researchers from Pennsylvania analyzed thirteen mushroom species and found that white mushrooms lead in the content of ergothioneine and glutathione.

White mushrooms
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White mushrooms

Mechanism of Cellular Protection

Ergothioneine and glutathione act as neutralizers for free radicals—byproducts generated during the conversion of food into energy. An excess of these molecules leads to oxidative stress, which can damage proteins and DNA structure, contributing to age-related cognitive decline and cardiovascular issues.

"White mushrooms are unique in this regard. The level of protective compounds in them is so high that they can be considered a natural superfood for supporting metabolism," says endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

By deactivating aggressive molecules before they cause cellular damage, these antioxidants help prevent conditions associated with oxidative stress, including some oncological processes. General practitioner Elena Morozova compares this process to a "sturdy canopy" that protects a brick wall (the cell) from hail (free radicals).

Thermal Stability and Dietary Use

Unlike many vitamins, ergothioneine and glutathione are heat-stable. This means the antioxidants retain their properties whether the mushrooms are boiled, fried, or baked.

Property of White Mushrooms Effect on the Body
High ergothioneine levels Neutralization of free radicals
Thermal stability of antioxidants Preservation of benefits after cooking
Presence of glutathione Prevention of age-related heart diseases
Low caloric value Support for healthy weight

While white mushrooms are linked to a reduced risk of cancer and aging, they are considered heavy food due to the presence of chitin. Experts recommend moderation in consumption to avoid digestive strain.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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