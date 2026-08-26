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Stop scrubbing your smile away: Common brushing errors wear out dentin

Health

Aggressive oral hygiene can be as damaging to tooth enamel and soft tissues as a complete lack of care. Excessive pressure during brushing triggers gum bleeding and leads to gingival recession, leaving the tooth root exposed to external irritants. To maintain oral health, cleaning tools must be selected based on individual sensitivity.

Toothbrushes
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Toothbrushes

Risks of Aggressive Brushing

The combination of hard bristles and abrasive toothpastes accelerates the wearing down of dentin (the layer beneath the enamel) in the cervical area of the tooth. Dentist Zarina Totayeva warns against energetic horizontal brushing movements, as they thin the protective layer.

According to Totayeva, the thinning of protective tissues increases tooth sensitivity to cold, hot, acidic, and sweet foods. Additionally, dentist Elena Voronina told Pravda.Ru that using whitening toothpastes without medical supervision often results in enamel microcracks, which can serve as entry points for infections.

Safe Hygiene Practices

Experts advise against brushing immediately after consuming fruits or sweets, because acids temporarily soften the enamel. Standard care requires brushing twice a day, focusing on both chewing surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.

Since manual or electric brushes cannot fully clean interdental spaces, doctors recommend incorporating irrigators or specialized interdental brushes into the daily routine.

Common Hygiene Questions

  • Why do gums hurt after brushing? This may indicate excessive mechanical pressure or an inflammatory process requiring an evaluation by a periodontist.
  • Is it necessary to brush after every meal? Rinsing the mouth with water is usually sufficient. Over-brushing, particularly after consuming acidic foods, can damage the enamel.
  • How to choose brush stiffness? Medium-stiffness brushes are suitable for most people for daily use, while soft options are recommended for those with sensitive gums.
  • Do whitening toothpastes work for daily use? They remove surface stains, but their high abrasiveness can lead to tissue wear if used constantly.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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