Stop scrubbing your smile away: Common brushing errors wear out dentin

Aggressive oral hygiene can be as damaging to tooth enamel and soft tissues as a complete lack of care. Excessive pressure during brushing triggers gum bleeding and leads to gingival recession, leaving the tooth root exposed to external irritants. To maintain oral health, cleaning tools must be selected based on individual sensitivity.
The combination of hard bristles and abrasive toothpastes accelerates the wearing down of dentin (the layer beneath the enamel) in the cervical area of the tooth. Dentist Zarina Totayeva warns against energetic horizontal brushing movements, as they thin the protective layer.
According to Totayeva, the thinning of protective tissues increases tooth sensitivity to cold, hot, acidic, and sweet foods. Additionally, dentist Elena Voronina told Pravda.Ru that using whitening toothpastes without medical supervision often results in enamel microcracks, which can serve as entry points for infections.
Experts advise against brushing immediately after consuming fruits or sweets, because acids temporarily soften the enamel. Standard care requires brushing twice a day, focusing on both chewing surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Since manual or electric brushes cannot fully clean interdental spaces, doctors recommend incorporating irrigators or specialized interdental brushes into the daily routine.
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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