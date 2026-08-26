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Butter vs Margarine: The Truth Revealed

Health

Modern vegetable margarine may contain fewer vascular-risking fats than traditional butter. While butter is often viewed as a natural choice, its composition includes naturally occurring trans-isomers and saturated fats that can affect cardiovascular health.

A block of butter
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Julikalucky, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A block of butter

Changes in Margarine Composition

Historically, margarine was the primary source of trans-fatty acids, created during the process of hardening liquid vegetable oils into solids. However, updated production technologies now allow manufacturers to reduce these impurities to levels considered safe for the body.

According to nutritionist Aleksey Dorofeev, modern technologies can lower the content of trans-isomers in margarine to 2%. He notes that this threshold does not cause critical harm to the cardiovascular system when consumed in moderation.

Natural Trans Fats in Butter

Contrary to the perception that natural products are free of trans fats, animal fats contain natural trans-isomers. These are produced within the digestive systems of ruminants (such as cows) and cannot be removed during processing.

The concentration of these substances in butter can reach 8%, which is four times higher than in high-quality vegetable alternatives. Cardiologist Valeriy Klimov explains that butter is a concentrate of saturated fats and cholesterol. For individuals with existing vascular issues, excessive intake of these components is a significant risk factor. He suggests that while total elimination is not mandatory, portions should be kept minimal.

Cholesterol and Vascular Impact

The primary difference lies in the base ingredients. Vegetable-based margarine contains almost no cholesterol and is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, which support the condition of the vessel walls. This is a relevant factor for those monitoring blood lipid levels.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova states that margarine is often unfairly maligned based on old recipes. Current data shows it contains fewer saturated fats than butter, making it a viable option for preventing high cholesterol, provided it is not consumed in excess.

Indicator Butter Modern Margarine
Trans-fat level Up to 8% (natural) Up to 2% (technological)
Cholesterol High Virtually absent
Fatty acid type Saturated Unsaturated

Consumer Recommendations

  • Check labels: When choosing margarine, verify that the level of trans-isomers does not exceed 2% and the product contains no unrefined technical fats.
  • Balance intake: Nutritionists recommend limiting butter intake in favor of vegetable fats.
  • Medical oversight: Dietary changes are a part of prevention, but they do not replace professional medical evaluations and regular screenings.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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