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Mediterranean dietary habits: Simple shifts in daily snacking for long-term metabolic health

Health

The Mediterranean approach to nutrition focuses on high-quality foods that reduce hunger and protect blood vessels from age-related changes. By selecting specific snacks, it is possible to avoid blood sugar spikes and maintain a stable metabolism without strict caloric restrictions.

A woman having a snack
Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A woman having a snack

Recommended Snacks for Weight Management

Olives

Olives contain antioxidants, particularly in extra virgin olive oil. These components help the body combat chronic inflammation and provide satiety.

General practitioner Elena Morozova suggests choosing olives preserved in oil rather than brine. If only brine-preserved olives are available, she recommends rinsing them with water to remove excess salt and prevent edema.

Nuts

Unsalted nuts provide magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. Consuming them with the thin brown skin is preferable, as it contains protective substances that prevent the oxidation of fats within the kernel. The process of chewing whole nuts promotes prolonged satiety.

Clinical pharmacologist Aleksey Ryabtsev warns that moderation is necessary due to the high caloric density of the product; a single handful is typically sufficient to obtain the required minerals.

Combining a handful of nuts with a small amount of dried fruits can create a dessert that reduces cravings for processed sweets.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 85% or higher can assist in weight management. The bitter taste signals satiety to the brain more quickly, which may reduce the risk of overeating.

Nutritionist Aleksey Dorofeev notes that quality dark chocolate is a source of polyphenols. He emphasizes checking the ingredients list to ensure cocoa, not sugar, is the primary component.

Product Benefit for Weight Management
Olives in oil Source of antioxidants and healthy fats
Nuts with skin Provide magnesium and prolonged satiety
Dark chocolate (85%+) Reduces cravings for sugar and extra calories

Practical Guidelines

  • Salt intake: Rinsing salted olives helps remove sodium that causes fluid retention.
  • Nut skins: The skin contains antioxidants that support metabolism and protect cells.
  • Chocolate portion: Approximately 20 grams (two squares) is generally sufficient to satisfy sweet cravings without excessive caloric intake.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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