Living near green spaces may reduce the need for antidepressants

Living near managed forests and natural green spaces is associated with a lower risk of being prescribed antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow reached this conclusion after analyzing mental health data from residents across various districts of Scotland.

Photo: Openverse by loscuadernosdejulia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/ Forest in the Pskov region

The study compared population stress levels, the frequency of medication use, and the proximity of residential housing to green zones. The results indicate that individuals with easy access to forests and parks seek medical help for mental health disorders less frequently.

The researchers attribute this effect to regular time spent outdoors, which helps reduce anxiety and mitigate depressive symptoms. Access to nature serves as a supporting factor for the overall psychological well-being of residents.

The findings highlight the importance of preserving and developing natural areas within urban environments to protect public health.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.