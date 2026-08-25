Craving chalk or soil may indicate a severe iron deficiency

A craving for non-food substances such as chalk, soil, or paper may indicate a significant iron deficiency. This condition is known as pica, a disorder characterized by the appetite for substances that provide no nutritional value.

Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Рubliс domain A sheet of parchment on a baking sheet

The Link Between Pica and Iron Deficiency

Iron is essential for the synthesis of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen to the body's organs and tissues. When iron levels drop, it can lead to various physiological impairments. The desire to consume chalk is an atypical symptom that often accompanies anemia or general metabolic disorders. In some instances, pica may also be associated with psychiatric disorders.

Women of reproductive age and children are at a higher risk for this condition due to their increased biological requirement for iron. Chronic deficiency can result in severe systemic malfunctions.

Diagnosis and Management

If a craving for non-edible products develops, diagnostic tests are required to determine the exact cause. Treatment for iron deficiency is typically comprehensive and may include dietary adjustments and medication—such as tablets or injections—prescribed by a healthcare provider.

To support iron levels, dietary sources include red meat, liver, legumes, green vegetables, and fruits.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.