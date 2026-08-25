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AI Tissue Clock Identifies Different Aging Rates for Human Organs

Health

Researchers have developed an AI-based "tissue clock" system that determines the biological age of individual organs by analyzing the microscopic structure of tissues. The study, published in Nature Medicine, demonstrates that different organs age at different rates and that some of these patterns can be detected through blood analysis. The method currently requires clinical validation.

An aging man visualization
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
An aging man visualization

How the Tissue Clock Works

The system analyzes histological images—microscopic sections of tissue. Unlike traditional biological age assessments that rely on molecular markers like DNA methylation, this approach focuses on the physical architecture of the organs.

To train the AI, the researchers used data from the GTEx project, encompassing 40 tissue types from 983 individuals. The algorithms processed 25,712 images, which were broken down into approximately 480 million small fragments (tiles). Computer vision models analyzed the spatial organization of these tissues to identify patterns associated with age.

The models' average error in determining age was 4.9 years. The researchers found that the biological age of tissues correlates with the number of chronic diseases, the state of telomeres, and general organ pathologies.

"Tissues maintain a detailed record of the aging process. Combining histology and AI allows us to see patterns invisible to the human eye and understand how aging is distributed throughout the body," stated therapist Anna Kuznetsova.

Variations in Organ Aging Rates

The analysis revealed that organs do not age synchronously. Structural changes follow different trajectories depending on the tissue type:

  • Lungs, kidneys, pancreas, and adrenal glands: show signs of accelerated aging between the ages of 20 and 40.
  • Uterus: undergoes the most abrupt changes during menopause.
  • Other tissues: age more gradually or exhibit later peaks of change.

A link was also recorded between local aging and specific diseases. For instance, diabetes causes pronounced structural changes in the pancreas, while kidney failure accelerates aging markers across several different tissue types simultaneously.

Linking Tissue Age to Blood Analysis

Because tissue biopsy is invasive, the authors attempted to translate these findings into blood analysis. They compared gene expression profiles in the blood with the gap between chronological and biological tissue age in the same individuals.

Using this comparison, predictors were created to estimate organ health via blood tests. These tests identified signs of accelerated aging in the following conditions:

Disease Location of Strong Aging Signal
Alzheimer's disease Brain
Crohn's disease Gastrointestinal tract
Diabetes Pancreas

This suggests that AI can translate the "language" of structural tissue changes into markers readable through standard blood tests.

Study Limitations

Despite the precision of the models, the study has limitations. The primary dataset (GTEx) consists of tissue samples that may not always reflect real-time dynamics in a single patient. Additionally, translating data from histological images to blood analysis is a conceptual step that requires large-scale independent validation.

The research does not prove that blood tests can currently replace biopsies for diagnosis, but it indicates the potential for such tests in the future. The material also does not specify the accuracy of these "blood clocks" for individuals without pronounced pathologies.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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