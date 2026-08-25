World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Biological limits on fertility and the window for first-time pregnancy

Health

Biological limits on fertility remain a factor even as the average age for first-time mothers in large cities approaches 30. While social priorities have shifted toward education and career, the reproductive system follows a strict biological timeline.

Egg fertilization
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Egg fertilization

Optimal Age and Ovarian Reserve

According to Elena Shustikova, PhD and obstetrician-gynecologist at the F.I. Inozemtsev City Clinical Hospital, the optimal period for first-time pregnancy is between 20 and 30 years. During this window, the ovarian reserve—the quantity of available eggs—is at its peak, and the risk of genetic complications is minimized.

As a woman ages, the ovarian reserve depletes, and the quality of oocytes declines due to the natural accumulation of genetic errors. This decline affects both the probability of conception and the health of the future child.

When to Seek Professional Help

Medical guidelines for seeking a fertility specialist (reproductive endocrinologist) vary by age:

  • Under 35: Consult a doctor if conception does not occur after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse.
  • Over 35: Consult a doctor if conception does not occur within 6 months.

The shortened timeframe for women over 35 is necessary because natural fertility drops more sharply in this age group.

Preparation and Risk Management

Successful pregnancy after 40 is possible through a conscious approach to health. This includes medical screenings and lifestyle adjustments. Key factors include:

  • Medical evaluation: Assessing the ovarian reserve via Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) tests and ultrasound counting of antral follicles.
  • Partner health: Screening for male fertility, as sperm quality also declines with age.
  • Nutrition and Habits: Normalizing weight, ensuring adequate sleep, and addressing deficiencies in iodine and folic acid as prescribed by a physician. Cessation of smoking and alcohol consumption is recommended to improve pregnancy outcomes.

Regarding delivery, age over 40 is not an automatic indication for a Cesarean section. The method of delivery is determined by the specific health status of the mother and the fetus, not by age alone.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Microscopic Diamonds and Lunar Analogues: The Secrets of Kamchatka
Society
Microscopic Diamonds and Lunar Analogues: The Secrets of Kamchatka
U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017
World
U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017
Popular
Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy

Five years of economic upheaval have pushed Russia toward a fundamentally different growth model, with domestic demand, investment, technology and regional development increasingly replacing exports

Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy
Pashinyan Wants Out, Moscow Says 'Leave': Drama Behind Armenia–Russia Standoff
Pashinyan Wants Out, Moscow Says 'Leave': Drama Behind Armenia–Russia Standoff
First Container Ship Arrives at Murmansk Seaport via Northern Sea Route from China
Kanye West Concert in St. Petersburg Faces Sudden Cancellation
Russia Rises to Fourth-Largest Economy by PPP as Moscow Unveils New Economic Strategy Andrey Mihayloff Why Is Israel So Difficult to Predict? The Political Logic Behind Its Next Move Yury Bocharov Pashinyan Wants Out, Moscow Says 'Leave': Drama Behind Armenia–Russia Standoff Lyuba Lulko
Microscopic Diamonds and Lunar Analogues: The Secrets of Kamchatka
Why Is Israel So Difficult to Predict? The Political Logic Behind Its Next Move
Ceuta Migration Crisis Exposes Europe’s Growing Rift Over Multiculturalism
Ceuta Migration Crisis Exposes Europe’s Growing Rift Over Multiculturalism
Last materials
Dough preparation is over: Two basic items turns grocery store finds into gourmet feast
Greenland's Petermann Glacier Loses 76 Square Kilometers of Ice
China postpones Chang'e-7 mission to the lunar south pole
U.S. Air Force C-17 Lands in Moscow for First Time Since 2017
Current solar activity spikes do not pose a direct threat to Earth
Discarded plastic bottles for dinner: Waste turns into edible protein snacks
Russia Sets New Standard for Mechanically Separated Poultry Meat
Sakhalin Authorities Propose Opening Summer Crab Season in South Kurils
Kanye West Concert in St. Petersburg Faces Sudden Cancellation
Julienne in a skillet: How to achieve a restaurant taste at home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.