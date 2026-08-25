Biological limits on fertility and the window for first-time pregnancy

Biological limits on fertility remain a factor even as the average age for first-time mothers in large cities approaches 30. While social priorities have shifted toward education and career, the reproductive system follows a strict biological timeline.
According to Elena Shustikova, PhD and obstetrician-gynecologist at the F.I. Inozemtsev City Clinical Hospital, the optimal period for first-time pregnancy is between 20 and 30 years. During this window, the ovarian reserve—the quantity of available eggs—is at its peak, and the risk of genetic complications is minimized.
As a woman ages, the ovarian reserve depletes, and the quality of oocytes declines due to the natural accumulation of genetic errors. This decline affects both the probability of conception and the health of the future child.
Medical guidelines for seeking a fertility specialist (reproductive endocrinologist) vary by age:
The shortened timeframe for women over 35 is necessary because natural fertility drops more sharply in this age group.
Successful pregnancy after 40 is possible through a conscious approach to health. This includes medical screenings and lifestyle adjustments. Key factors include:
Regarding delivery, age over 40 is not an automatic indication for a Cesarean section. The method of delivery is determined by the specific health status of the mother and the fetus, not by age alone.
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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