Biological limits on fertility and the window for first-time pregnancy

Biological limits on fertility remain a factor even as the average age for first-time mothers in large cities approaches 30. While social priorities have shifted toward education and career, the reproductive system follows a strict biological timeline.

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Optimal Age and Ovarian Reserve

According to Elena Shustikova, PhD and obstetrician-gynecologist at the F.I. Inozemtsev City Clinical Hospital, the optimal period for first-time pregnancy is between 20 and 30 years. During this window, the ovarian reserve—the quantity of available eggs—is at its peak, and the risk of genetic complications is minimized.

As a woman ages, the ovarian reserve depletes, and the quality of oocytes declines due to the natural accumulation of genetic errors. This decline affects both the probability of conception and the health of the future child.

When to Seek Professional Help

Medical guidelines for seeking a fertility specialist (reproductive endocrinologist) vary by age:

Under 35: Consult a doctor if conception does not occur after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse.

Consult a doctor if conception does not occur after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse. Over 35: Consult a doctor if conception does not occur within 6 months.

The shortened timeframe for women over 35 is necessary because natural fertility drops more sharply in this age group.

Preparation and Risk Management

Successful pregnancy after 40 is possible through a conscious approach to health. This includes medical screenings and lifestyle adjustments. Key factors include:

Medical evaluation: Assessing the ovarian reserve via Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) tests and ultrasound counting of antral follicles.

Assessing the ovarian reserve via Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) tests and ultrasound counting of antral follicles. Partner health: Screening for male fertility, as sperm quality also declines with age.

Screening for male fertility, as sperm quality also declines with age. Nutrition and Habits: Normalizing weight, ensuring adequate sleep, and addressing deficiencies in iodine and folic acid as prescribed by a physician. Cessation of smoking and alcohol consumption is recommended to improve pregnancy outcomes.

Regarding delivery, age over 40 is not an automatic indication for a Cesarean section. The method of delivery is determined by the specific health status of the mother and the fetus, not by age alone.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.