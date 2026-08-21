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Coffee's Secret: How It Guards Your Muscles From Aging

Health

Spanish researchers analyzed 54 scientific papers to evaluate how coffee components affect skeletal muscle and whether they can slow age-related tissue degradation. The review, published in the journal Food & Function, focused on caffeine, trigonelline, and polyphenols.

Ground coffee
Photo: Openverse by wuestenigel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ground coffee

Effects on Muscle Cells and Metabolism

The analyzed data suggest that bioactive compounds in coffee may improve the function of mitochondria—organelles responsible for cellular energy production. Evidence also indicates a suppression of inflammatory processes and oxidative stress.

Additionally, these substances influence the regulation of glucose and fat metabolism in muscle tissue. While regular coffee consumption correlates with a slower decline in muscle strength among older adults, the exact biological mechanisms remain under study.

Specific Components and Their Roles

Coffee Component Proposed Action
Caffeine Stimulation of metabolism
Polyphenols Antioxidant effect
Trigonelline Support of mitochondrial function

Sarcopenia and Prevention

Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and function, which often leads to frailty syndrome. The analysis found that coffee drinkers experience these changes less frequently. However, the researchers emphasize that a statistical association does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between the beverage and muscle preservation.

Experts caution against treating coffee as a medical intervention. Endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova notes that lifestyle, nutrition, and physical activity are the primary factors in maintaining muscle volume, while coffee nutrients may only act as supplementary elements of a diet. Therapist Anna Kuznetsova adds that laboratory results from cells or animals do not guarantee the same therapeutic effect in humans. She also points out that caffeine may be contraindicated for individuals with certain cardiovascular conditions.

Practical Limitations

  • Muscle Growth: Coffee does not replace strength training and does not directly stimulate the growth of muscle mass.
  • Treatment: Coffee is not a treatment for sarcopenia.
  • Preparation: The metabolic effect may change depending on the brewing method or the addition of sugar and cream.
  • Complexity: Preventing frailty requires a comprehensive approach, including dietary correction and physical activity.

The authors conclude that there is currently a lack of clinical evidence to recommend coffee as a method for treating or preventing skeletal muscle diseases. Current findings serve as a basis for larger human trials to determine if biological activity translates into actual clinical benefit.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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