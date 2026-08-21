Coffee's Secret: How It Guards Your Muscles From Aging

Spanish researchers analyzed 54 scientific papers to evaluate how coffee components affect skeletal muscle and whether they can slow age-related tissue degradation. The review, published in the journal Food & Function, focused on caffeine, trigonelline, and polyphenols.
The analyzed data suggest that bioactive compounds in coffee may improve the function of mitochondria—organelles responsible for cellular energy production. Evidence also indicates a suppression of inflammatory processes and oxidative stress.
Additionally, these substances influence the regulation of glucose and fat metabolism in muscle tissue. While regular coffee consumption correlates with a slower decline in muscle strength among older adults, the exact biological mechanisms remain under study.
|Coffee Component
|Proposed Action
|Caffeine
|Stimulation of metabolism
|Polyphenols
|Antioxidant effect
|Trigonelline
|Support of mitochondrial function
Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and function, which often leads to frailty syndrome. The analysis found that coffee drinkers experience these changes less frequently. However, the researchers emphasize that a statistical association does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between the beverage and muscle preservation.
Experts caution against treating coffee as a medical intervention. Endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova notes that lifestyle, nutrition, and physical activity are the primary factors in maintaining muscle volume, while coffee nutrients may only act as supplementary elements of a diet. Therapist Anna Kuznetsova adds that laboratory results from cells or animals do not guarantee the same therapeutic effect in humans. She also points out that caffeine may be contraindicated for individuals with certain cardiovascular conditions.
The authors conclude that there is currently a lack of clinical evidence to recommend coffee as a method for treating or preventing skeletal muscle diseases. Current findings serve as a basis for larger human trials to determine if biological activity translates into actual clinical benefit.
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A powerful explosion illuminated the skies over Kyiv during an overnight Russian strike that targeted Ukrainian military, industrial and logistics facilities in the capital and surrounding region.