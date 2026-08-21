Diabetic retinopathy, a vascular pathology of the retina, affects one in three patients with impaired glucose metabolism and remains a leading cause of preventable blindness globally. While genetics and the duration of diabetes influence the progression of the disease, lifestyle factors—specifically tobacco use—are identified as critical drivers of vision loss.

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Impact of Tobacco Combustion on the Retina

The primary danger to the eyes stems not from nicotine itself, but from the toxic combustion products found in tobacco smoke. These substances trigger oxidative stress and severely disrupt blood supply to ocular tissues. According to Professor Igor Loskutov, patients who smoke face a significantly higher probability of developing severe visual complications.

Endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova explained to Pravda.Ru that smoking in patients with diabetes essentially blocks the nutrition of the eye's microvessels, accelerating degenerative processes dozens of times.

For individuals unable to quit immediately, some ophthalmologists suggest a harm-reduction strategy. Professor Loskutov noted that transitioning to smokeless tobacco heating systems can eliminate the inhalation of most tars and toxins, reducing risks more effectively than a general recommendation to quit, which may not address the underlying addiction.

Prevention and Diagnostics

Preventing blindness requires coordinated care between endocrinologists and ophthalmologists. The following indicators and actions are critical for vision preservation:

Warning signs: Any changes in visual perception or the appearance of "floaters" (small spots or lines in the field of vision) require immediate medical examination.

Any changes in visual perception or the appearance of "floaters" (small spots or lines in the field of vision) require immediate medical examination. Screening: Fundus examinations (checks of the back of the eye) are necessary at least once or twice a year, even in the absence of symptoms, to detect hidden changes.

Fundus examinations (checks of the back of the eye) are necessary at least once or twice a year, even in the absence of symptoms, to detect hidden changes. Vascular hygiene: Controlling blood pressure and maintaining physical activity are essential for protecting blood vessels.

Early diagnosis allows clinicians to manage the pathology before vascular changes become irreversible. While modern medicine can stop the progression of the disease and partially restore visual acuity, removing the primary causes of vessel damage remains the priority.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.