Screen Time Meltdown: Self-Set Limits Vanquished Forced Reductions

Setting personal goals is more effective for reducing screen time than following externally imposed limits. This conclusion follows a study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, which suggests that self-determined targets lead to more sustainable digital habits.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The man looks at the phone with horror

Study design and population

The experiment involved 149 participants who were monitored over a period of 35 days. The researchers divided the volunteers into three distinct groups to compare different approaches to reducing smartphone use:

Self-selected group (55 people): Participants chose their own target for reducing screen time, selecting a decrease of 10%, 20%, or 30%.

Participants chose their own target for reducing screen time, selecting a decrease of 10%, 20%, or 30%. Assigned group (62 people): Participants were given a mandatory target to reduce usage by 14%.

Participants were given a mandatory target to reduce usage by 14%. Control group (32 people): This group received no instructions; researchers only observed their behavior.

Results: Self-control vs. external mandates

The data showed a significant difference in how participants responded to the different types of goal-setting. Those who defined their own limits achieved the most substantial reduction in daily device use.

Group Change in screen time (min/day) Self-selected goals -49 minutes Assigned goals -23 minutes Control group +11 minutes

Researchers noted that the effect in the self-selected group persisted even after financial incentives for meeting the goals were removed, indicating a shift in long-term habits.

Psychological mechanisms and risks

The authors suggest that active involvement in setting a task increases motivation. By recognizing the problem and defining acceptable boundaries, individuals increase their commitment to the new behavior and can adapt limits to their actual lifestyle, making the goals more attainable.

Psychiatrist Maria Litvinova notes that self-control over digital consumption is directly linked to mindfulness. According to Litvinova, voluntarily limiting screen time reduces the risk of nervous system exhaustion, which is particularly critical for those experiencing sleep disturbances.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova adds that constant focus on notifications interferes with proper rest. Kuznetsova emphasizes that stress levels and the state of the muscular corset depend on the ability to switch from the digital world back to reality.

Limitations and practical application

The study's authors acknowledge a primary limitation: the sample size was small. Further trials with more diverse populations are required to generalize these findings. However, the results indicate that basic self-control tools can be effective for healthy individuals seeking to improve their habits without radical interventions.

For those looking to reduce screen time safely, the study suggests determining current usage levels and attempting to lower them by 10-20% based on personal targets rather than general recommendations. If device use interferes with sleep, daily responsibilities, or mental well-being, a professional evaluation is required.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.