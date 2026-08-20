World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Screen Time Meltdown: Self-Set Limits Vanquished Forced Reductions

Health

Setting personal goals is more effective for reducing screen time than following externally imposed limits. This conclusion follows a study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, which suggests that self-determined targets lead to more sustainable digital habits.

The man looks at the phone with horror
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The man looks at the phone with horror

Study design and population

The experiment involved 149 participants who were monitored over a period of 35 days. The researchers divided the volunteers into three distinct groups to compare different approaches to reducing smartphone use:

  • Self-selected group (55 people): Participants chose their own target for reducing screen time, selecting a decrease of 10%, 20%, or 30%.
  • Assigned group (62 people): Participants were given a mandatory target to reduce usage by 14%.
  • Control group (32 people): This group received no instructions; researchers only observed their behavior.

Results: Self-control vs. external mandates

The data showed a significant difference in how participants responded to the different types of goal-setting. Those who defined their own limits achieved the most substantial reduction in daily device use.

Group Change in screen time (min/day)
Self-selected goals -49 minutes
Assigned goals -23 minutes
Control group +11 minutes

Researchers noted that the effect in the self-selected group persisted even after financial incentives for meeting the goals were removed, indicating a shift in long-term habits.

Psychological mechanisms and risks

The authors suggest that active involvement in setting a task increases motivation. By recognizing the problem and defining acceptable boundaries, individuals increase their commitment to the new behavior and can adapt limits to their actual lifestyle, making the goals more attainable.

Psychiatrist Maria Litvinova notes that self-control over digital consumption is directly linked to mindfulness. According to Litvinova, voluntarily limiting screen time reduces the risk of nervous system exhaustion, which is particularly critical for those experiencing sleep disturbances.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova adds that constant focus on notifications interferes with proper rest. Kuznetsova emphasizes that stress levels and the state of the muscular corset depend on the ability to switch from the digital world back to reality.

Limitations and practical application

The study's authors acknowledge a primary limitation: the sample size was small. Further trials with more diverse populations are required to generalize these findings. However, the results indicate that basic self-control tools can be effective for healthy individuals seeking to improve their habits without radical interventions.

For those looking to reduce screen time safely, the study suggests determining current usage levels and attempting to lower them by 10-20% based on personal targets rather than general recommendations. If device use interferes with sleep, daily responsibilities, or mental well-being, a professional evaluation is required.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg
Society
Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg
Geopolitics Hijacks Space: ISS Faces Demise Sooner Than Expected
Science
Geopolitics Hijacks Space: ISS Faces Demise Sooner Than Expected
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Popular
Ukraine's Economy Crumbles: Industry Giants on Verge of Collapse

Ukraine's economy teeters on the brink of collapse due to targeted strikes on key industrial and logistics infrastructure, threatening major commercial networks and leading to severe commodity shortages.

Ukraine's Economy Crumbles: Industry Giants on Verge of Collapse
Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel
Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel
Europe Is Running Out of Water: Rivers Shrink, Nuclear Plants Cut Output, Cities Cut Supplies
Bear Kills 29-Year-Old Woman at Tourist Camp in Russia’s Altai Region
From F-16s to New Glide Bombs: Ukraine Expands Its Air Arsenal Despite Russian Skepticism Andrey Nikolaev Russia Puts German Journalist on Wanted List Over Nazi Question to Zelensky Andrey Mihayloff Washington Turns Up Pressure on Iran — But China and the UAE Face Crucial Choice Lyuba Lulko
Geopolitics Hijacks Space: ISS Faces Demise Sooner Than Expected
Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Last materials
From F-16s to New Glide Bombs: Ukraine Expands Its Air Arsenal Despite Russian Skepticism
Russia Puts German Journalist on Wanted List Over Nazi Question to Zelensky
Washington Turns Up Pressure on Iran — But China and the UAE Face Crucial Choice
Russia Plans New Nuclear Power Boom With 30 GW of Capacity Across the Country
Economic Warfare and Resilience: Venezuela's Fight for Social Achievements
Screen Time Meltdown: Self-Set Limits Vanquished Forced Reductions
Hard Water Woes: Citric Acid Unleashed a Hidden Plumbing Crisis
New diesel era dawns: Russia adapts to emission crackdowns
Japanese cars flood Russia: July imports rise by 15 percent
Russia increases passenger car imports from China to $1.39 billion in July
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.