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Hidden immune structure in the skull may protect the brain

Health

Biologists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a previously unknown immune structure within the skull that appears to act as a protective hub for the brain. The findings were published in the journal Nature.

A man at work with a brain analysis
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A man at work with a brain analysis

Researchers discovered specialized lymphoid formations in the bone marrow of mouse skulls. These structures serve as centers for generating an immune response specifically aimed at protecting the brain. Previously, it was believed that such structures were absent in this region.

Mechanism of the Immune Niche

The team, led by Jonathan Kipnis, used fluorescent tracer proteins to track the movement of molecules from neurons to the skull's bone marrow. The study revealed that data is exchanged through microscopic channels in the dura mater (the outermost membrane of the brain), meaning the skull functions as an "immune niche" rather than just a structural frame.

These structures resemble the germinal centers of lymph nodes. In these centers, B-cells (a type of white blood cell) are activated and multiply before preparing to fight pathogens. This strategic location allows the immune system to respond to threats without needing to mobilize resources from distant parts of the body.

Process Stage Characteristic
Primary Activation Naive B-cells enter the structure
Proliferation Intense multiplication of immune cells
Combat Preparation Cells receive instructions to locate pathogens

Implications for Brain Tumor Treatment

In experiments using mouse models with glioma (a type of aggressive brain tumor), researchers used a hydrogel to manipulate the activity of these immune structures. The study found that mice with artificially suppressed skull immune function experienced more aggressive tumor growth, while stimulating these "training camps" improved survival rates.

Oncologist Vladimir Kapustin noted that these discoveries are a significant step in understanding how the body recognizes tumors at early stages. He suggested that if similar structures are confirmed in humans, it could fundamentally change the approach to immunotherapy for aggressive brain cancers.

Clinical pharmacologist Aleksey Ryabtsev added that local intervention through the scalp could potentially be a less invasive strategy, though he emphasized the need to study the risks of systemic reactions and side effects when stimulating immune zones in such a sensitive area.

Current Limitations

This study was conducted exclusively on mice. While follicular T-cells have been found in the bone marrow of human skulls, applying these results to human clinical treatment requires large-scale controlled trials. It is not yet definitively proven that humans possess identical organs.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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