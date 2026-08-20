Study of 347,000 participants links low muscle mass to hypertension

Low muscle mass is associated with an increased risk of arterial hypertension (high blood pressure). This conclusion follows an observational study involving nearly 347,000 participants from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Мария Сирота is licensed under Все права защищены Blood pressure measurement

Researchers analyzed participant data including weight, height, physical activity levels, and the state of the muscular system. The study focused on the impact of muscle volume on metabolic health.

Muscle Mass and Blood Pressure

The researchers highlighted the role of sarcopenia—the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength. Sarcopenia disrupts metabolism; specifically, a reduction in muscle volume may impair the body's ability to process glucose and lipids. These metabolic changes can create conditions that lead to a sustained increase in arterial blood pressure.

While this condition is more common in older adults, the study included various age groups to determine the broader correlation.

Prevention and Limitations

The authors suggest that maintaining muscle tissue through regular physical activity, particularly resistance training (exercises with weights), may serve as a preventive measure against hypertension. This strategy is noted as particularly relevant for older populations.

It is important to note that this research demonstrates a correlation rather than a direct cause-and-effect relationship. The researchers stated that further studies are required to confirm whether low muscle mass directly causes hypertension.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.