Shorter Sleep, Still Alert: The ADRB1 Gene's Surprising Role Revealed

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, led by In-Hui Fu and Luis Ptachek, are challenging the long-standing belief that eight hours of sleep is a universal biological requirement for all adults. The team suggests that sleep duration varies by individual, similar to how height differs across a population, and that deviations from the average do not always indicate a medical pathology.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by diana-grytsku is licensed under Public domian A woman sleeping

The Role of the ADRB1 Gene

The study examined the connection between a mutation in the ADRB1 gene and the ability to remain alert after short periods of sleep. This gene encodes a receptor protein that interacts with adrenaline. In a typical physiological state, beta-adrenoreceptors help regulate heart rate. In individuals with this specific mutation, the receptors are less stable and activate more easily with weaker signals, which the authors believe facilitates the transition to wakefulness.

However, data from larger samples, including the UK Biobank, showed limited practical differences. Among 69 unrelated carriers of the ADRB1 mutation, the average sleep duration was 7.1 hours, compared to 7.2 hours in the general population.

Indicator ADRB1 Mutation Carriers General Population Average sleep duration (hours) 7.1 7.2

Animal Models and Limitations

Experimental data from mice provided more distinct results: those with the modified gene slept 55 minutes less than the control group. This effect was linked to increased cellular activity in the dorsal part of the pons in the brainstem. Despite these findings, the researchers caution that results from laboratory animal models cannot be directly applied to humans. The impact of a single gene is heavily influenced by an individual's overall genetic background and environmental factors.

Clinical Perspective

Physician Anna Kuznetsova notes that while some sleep patterns have genetic roots and may not require intervention, a sudden change in sleep habits should be evaluated to differentiate an individual trait from symptoms of conditions such as hidden depression or apathy.

Cardiologist Valeriy Klimov emphasizes that genetic mutations affecting the cardiovascular system require comprehensive assessment. While a lifelong habit of short sleep may be benign, sleep deficiency accompanied by vascular risks necessitates monitoring of blood pressure and lipid profiles.

Key Considerations for Sleep Duration

Biological Determinism: Sleep need is a biologically set trait; attempting to artificially reduce sleep leads to cumulative fatigue and health risks.

Sleep need is a biologically set trait; attempting to artificially reduce sleep leads to cumulative fatigue and health risks. Normal Variation: Sleep lasting 6–7 hours is normal for many. If an individual feels rested and active, it is generally not a cause for concern.

Sleep lasting 6–7 hours is normal for many. If an individual feels rested and active, it is generally not a cause for concern. Genetic Complexity: Short sleep is not always a sign of mutation; it is often a result of lifestyle or other underlying health conditions.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.