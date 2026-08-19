Fruit juice: A surprising ally against depression

Daily consumption of one glass of 100% fruit juice or smoothies may help reduce symptoms of depression. A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition found a correlation between increased intake of fruits and vegetables and improved psycho-emotional state.

Photo: flickr.com by www.Pixel.la Free Stock Photos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Fresh orange juice

Study Design and Results

Researchers from the University of Liverpool conducted an experiment with 42 volunteers who initially consumed no more than two portions of plant-based foods per day. The participants were divided into three groups:

Control group: Maintained their usual diet.

Maintained their usual diet. Whole foods group: Consumed five portions of whole fruits and vegetables daily.

Consumed five portions of whole fruits and vegetables daily. Mixed group: Targeted five portions, but could replace one portion with a glass of 100% juice or a smoothie.

After four weeks, the researchers assessed anxiety and depression levels using standardized questionnaires. The mixed group—those incorporating juices and smoothies—showed a significant decrease in depression scores, dropping by 2.52 points on a 27-point scale. Anxiety levels remained unchanged across the groups.

Mechanism and Practical Implications

Oliver Shannon, a lecturer at Newcastle University and co-author of the study, noted that these findings align with other observations suggesting that citrus fruits may improve brain blood supply and cognitive functions. While dietary habits can serve as a supporting tool for mental health, they are not a replacement for professional therapy.

Medical experts warn against viewing liquid calories as a complete substitute for whole foods. Clinical pharmacologist Alexey Ryabtsev emphasizes that while fruits provide essential antioxidants and micronutrients affecting metabolism, replacing full meals with juices may be problematic for individuals monitoring blood sugar levels.

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova adds that the balance of fiber and vitamins is critical for preventing apathy due to the link between gut health and emotional state. She stresses the importance of distinguishing temporary mood dips from clinical depression, which requires psychiatric intervention.

Safety and Limitations

Juices should not replace all vegetables in a diet because the production process often removes dietary fibers essential for gastrointestinal health. Additionally, individuals with diabetes or metabolic disorders must account for the sugar content in juices to avoid insulin spikes.

The study concludes that even modest increases in plant-based food intake can benefit mental well-being, although the authors state that larger-scale trials are necessary to confirm these results.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.