Your phone's secret attack: How HEV light is aging your face and disrupting sleep

High-energy visible (HEV) light, commonly known as blue light from smartphones and tablets, contributes to premature skin aging through mechanisms similar to solar radiation. Combined with poor posture during device use and the suppression of sleep hormones, long-term gadget dependency affects both physical appearance and systemic health.

Photo: unsplash.com by Gilles Lambert, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Using a phone

Impact on Skin and Pigmentation

HEV light penetrates deep into the dermis, triggering the production of free radicals. This process damages collagen and elastin fibers, resulting in a loss of skin elasticity and the formation of fine lines. While blue light does not cause acute burns like ultraviolet (UV) radiation, it can provoke persistent pigmentation, particularly in individuals prone to melasma.

"Visible blue light can trigger oxidative stress and increase pigmentation with prolonged exposure. However, it is important to understand that the dose of radiation from the sun remains significantly higher than from a phone screen," explains therapist Anna Kuznetsova in an interview with Pravda.Ru. She notes that those prone to skin spots may benefit from cosmetics containing antioxidants.

Additionally, the "tired face" appearance is often a result of multiple factors: dehydrated air in indoor environments and reduced blinking frequency while reading screens, which leads to dry ocular mucosa and dark circles under the eyes.

The "Tech Neck" Phenomenon

The deterioration of posture and facial contours is caused by biomechanics rather than radiation. Holding a device below eye level shifts the head forward, increasing the load on the cervical spine. This leads to overtension of the trapezius and neck muscles while deep neck flexors and interscapular muscles atrophy.

General practitioner Elena Morozova told Pravda.Ru that constant tension in the frontal and masticatory (chewing) muscles creates clamps that block normal lymph flow, contributing to sagging tissues and chronic headaches. She recommends maintaining the device at eye level and performing regular shoulder girdle exercises.

Circadian Rhythms and Mental Health

Blue light suppresses the production of melatonin—the hormone responsible for sleep—twice as effectively as green light of the same brightness. This disruption leads to insomnia and morning fatigue. Furthermore, a constant stream of notifications keeps the nervous system in a state of hyperarousal, elevating cortisol levels.

Psychologist Nadezhda Osipova notes that reducing screen time correlates with lower anxiety. According to her, limiting gadget use to two hours per day can improve stress levels and general well-being within three weeks, as the brain requires periods of silence from information noise to restore neuroplasticity.

Risk Mitigation and Protection

To reduce the negative impact of digital devices, experts suggest the following measures:

Posture: Keep screens at eye level to avoid cervical strain.

Keep screens at eye level to avoid cervical strain. Software: Use "night mode" to shift color temperature toward warmer tones.

Use "night mode" to shift color temperature toward warmer tones. Skin Care: Apply antioxidants (such as vitamin C or niacinamide) and mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which physically reflect HEV rays.

Affected Area Consequences of Prolonged Exposure Skin Collagen degradation, hyperpigmentation, dull tone Posture "Tech neck," deep neck folds, muscle clamps Sleep Melatonin blockage, disrupted recovery cycles Psychology Increased anxiety, chronic notification-induced stress

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.