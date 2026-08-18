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Why squeezing a splinter can drive infection deeper into the skin

Health

A splinter is more than a minor nuisance; it acts as a direct channel for infection to enter the soft tissues of the body. Even a shallow puncture can trigger inflammation that requires medical intervention if first aid rules are ignored or the depth of the damage is underestimated, according to information from the Ministry of Health of the Murmansk Region.

Wooden planks
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Wooden planks

When to see a doctor

Self-removal is only acceptable when the foreign object is superficial, its edge is clearly visible, and the surrounding skin is neither inflamed nor contaminated. In all other cases, the risk of complications increases significantly.

Professional medical assistance is necessary if the splinter enters:

  • the nail plate;
  • a joint;
  • the face;
  • areas where major nerves or blood vessels are located.

The completeness of extraction is also critical. If a part of the object remains inside during an attempt to remove it, further self-manipulation must stop to avoid bacterial contamination of deep tissues.

Risks of squeezing

Squeezing the skin around a splinter is one of the most traumatic approaches. Mechanical pressure does not push the object out; instead, it often drives it deeper into the dermis and subcutaneous fat, destroying cells and damaging surrounding vessels.

Certain materials pose specific risks:

  • Wood and plant thorns: These often crumble under pressure, leaving small fragments that may require microsurgical removal.
  • Metal objects: These significantly increase the probability of complications requiring medical supervision.

"Any skin injury involving a foreign body disrupts the body's natural protective barrier. Squeezing only creates conditions for pathogens to spread deeper, which is critical when treating infectious processes," warned therapist Anna Kuznetsova.

Proper wound care

After successfully removing a splinter, the wound should be cleaned with an antiseptic and covered with a sterile dressing. It is recommended to avoid using colored antiseptics (such as brilliant green). These agents mask the actual state of the skin, making it difficult to detect early signs of inflammation or edema.

Warning signs of complications

The puncture site requires observation for several days. Seek medical help if you notice:

  • increasing pain;
  • growing swelling and pronounced redness;
  • local increase in skin temperature around the wound;
  • purulent discharge (pus);
  • fever or general malaise.
Action Status
Superficial extraction Permissible
Mechanical squeezing Strictly prohibited
Use of colored antiseptics Not recommended

"The main mistake is ignoring signs of secondary infection. If swelling progresses, one should not wait for an abscess to form but contact a surgeon for primary wound processing," stated general practitioner Elena Morozova.

Common Questions

Can I use a needle? Only if the tool is pre-sterilized and the splinter is fully visible. If the process causes pain or requires deep penetration, go to an emergency room.

What if the splinter is deep? Do not attempt self-removal. Deeply embedded objects require professional tools and sterile conditions.

Is a tetanus shot necessary? If the object was heavily contaminated or rusty, and the last tetanus vaccination was more than 10 years ago, consult a doctor regarding prophylaxis.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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