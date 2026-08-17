Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence

Consumption of raw eggs is a common practice based on the belief that it improves voice quality, cures hangovers, or provides an easy source of protein. However, medical evidence shows that these benefits are absent, while the risks to health are significant.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexey Dorofeev is licensed under publiс domain Raw egg

Infection and Nutrient Blockage

Raw egg whites and yolks can carry Salmonella and Listeria. Infections caused by these bacteria lead to severe intoxication and potential kidney damage, requiring professional medical intervention. Gastroenterologist Ekaterina Kashukh, PhD, warns that avoiding thermal treatment creates a direct risk for the gastrointestinal tract.

Beyond bacterial risks, raw egg whites contain avidin, an antinutrient that blocks the absorption of biotin (vitamin B7). Regular intake of uncooked eggs can lead to a deficiency in this vitamin, affecting metabolism and the condition of hair and skin.

Gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov notes that raw protein is not fully accessible for breakdown by stomach enzymes. This results in poor amino acid absorption and interferes with the uptake of B vitamins.

Bioavailability: Raw vs. Cooked

Thermal processing significantly increases the nutritional value of eggs by destroying antinutrients and altering protein structure for better digestion.

Indicator Raw Eggs Heat-Treated Eggs Protein Absorption Approximately 50% Over 90% Infection Risk High Minimal Biotin Availability Blocked by avidin Fully available

The Quail Egg Myth

There is a widespread belief that quail eggs are safe to consume raw because quails are allegedly immune to salmonellosis. Medical data contradicts this; while quails may be asymptomatic carriers, their eggs can still harbor pathogens. Gastroenterologist Anna Kuznetsova emphasizes that the lack of symptoms in the bird does not prevent an acute intestinal infection in humans.

Safety Guidelines

Purchase eggs only from stores with established quality control and veterinary oversight.

Avoid "home-grown" eggs from unregulated sellers due to a higher risk of bacterial contamination.

Discard eggs with cracked shells, as micro-fractures allow bacteria to enter the product quickly.

Ensure eggs are fully boiled or fried. Soft-boiled eggs may not reach the internal temperature required to kill all Salmonella bacteria.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.