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Risks of washing raw foods: Why some habits increase infection danger

Health

Common kitchen practices, such as washing eggs and raw meat, can compromise food safety and increase the risk of intestinal infections. Contrary to popular belief, these actions do not sanitize products but may facilitate the penetration of pathogens or spread bacteria across the cooking area.

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Chicken Eggs: The Danger of Removing the Cuticle

Eggshells are covered with a natural protective film called the cuticle. This layer seals micropores and prevents pathogens, including Salmonella, from entering the egg. Washing eggs destroys this biological barrier.

Water creates an environment that allows microorganisms to penetrate deeper into the product through the pores. Additionally, removing the cuticle shortens the shelf life of the eggs by eliminating their natural insulation.

Raw Meat: Cross-Contamination via Splashes

Washing raw chicken or beef does not remove bacterial contamination. Instead, it spreads microbes throughout the kitchen. Microscopic water droplets can travel up to one meter, landing on countertops, cutting boards, and clean utensils.

"Washing raw meat is a direct path to contaminating the kitchen with Campylobacter and Salmonella," states infectious disease specialist Svetlana Polyakova.

The only effective way to eliminate these pathogens is thorough thermal processing. According to medical guidelines, an internal temperature exceeding 70°C (158°F) kills most pathogenic microorganisms.

Other Food Preparation Errors

  • Mushrooms: Because mushrooms are hygroscopic, they absorb water rapidly. This leads to a loss of density and a watery texture during frying. Experts recommend dry cleaning with a brush or paper towel.
  • Pasta: Rinsing cooked pasta removes the surface starch layer, which is necessary for maintaining texture and allowing sauces to adhere to the product.

General practitioner Elena Morozova warns that any household manipulation—whether using folk remedies for hygiene or ignoring food handling rules—must be evaluated through the lens of safety. She notes that breaching the protective shells of eggs creates a real epidemiological risk.

Product Reason to avoid washing Recommended Alternative
Eggs Cuticle destruction, infection risk Wiping with a dry cloth / cooking
Meat Bacterial spread via splashes Thermal processing
Mushrooms Water absorption, loss of texture Dry cleaning with a brush

Safe Handling Guidelines

  • Eggs: Do not use antiseptics or chemicals, as they can penetrate the shell into the yolk and white. Wipe the shell with a dry napkin immediately before use.
  • Mushrooms: For heavily soiled mushrooms, trim dirty areas with a knife or use a damp (not wet) cloth, then cook immediately.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru<///a>.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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