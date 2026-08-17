Common kitchen practices, such as washing eggs and raw meat, can compromise food safety and increase the risk of intestinal infections. Contrary to popular belief, these actions do not sanitize products but may facilitate the penetration of pathogens or spread bacteria across the cooking area.
Eggshells are covered with a natural protective film called the cuticle. This layer seals micropores and prevents pathogens, including Salmonella, from entering the egg. Washing eggs destroys this biological barrier.
Water creates an environment that allows microorganisms to penetrate deeper into the product through the pores. Additionally, removing the cuticle shortens the shelf life of the eggs by eliminating their natural insulation.
Washing raw chicken or beef does not remove bacterial contamination. Instead, it spreads microbes throughout the kitchen. Microscopic water droplets can travel up to one meter, landing on countertops, cutting boards, and clean utensils.
"Washing raw meat is a direct path to contaminating the kitchen with Campylobacter and Salmonella," states infectious disease specialist Svetlana Polyakova.
The only effective way to eliminate these pathogens is thorough thermal processing. According to medical guidelines, an internal temperature exceeding 70°C (158°F) kills most pathogenic microorganisms.
General practitioner Elena Morozova warns that any household manipulation—whether using folk remedies for hygiene or ignoring food handling rules—must be evaluated through the lens of safety. She notes that breaching the protective shells of eggs creates a real epidemiological risk.
|Product
|Reason to avoid washing
|Recommended Alternative
|Eggs
|Cuticle destruction, infection risk
|Wiping with a dry cloth / cooking
|Meat
|Bacterial spread via splashes
|Thermal processing
|Mushrooms
|Water absorption, loss of texture
|Dry cleaning with a brush
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru<///a>.
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