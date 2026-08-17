Post-Meal Slump: Why Your Body Craves Sleep After Eating

Post-meal drowsiness is often attributed to increased blood flow to the digestive organs and brain hypoxia. However, evidence-based medicine practitioners debunk this myth, asserting that cerebral blood flow remains stable; otherwise, every meal would end in fainting.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain A woman feeling sleepy

Physiological Causes of Fatigue

The natural desire to sleep after eating is linked to the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system. The body transitions from an active state to one focused on digestion and nutrient absorption. This phase brings about hormonal changes: the consumption of carbohydrates allows tryptophan to enter the brain, which promotes the production of serotonin—a neurotransmitter associated with relaxation.

When Sleepiness Indicates a Health Issue

The state of post-meal sleepiness depends on both diet composition and metabolism. Foods with a high glycemic index—such as baked goods, sweets, pasta, and mashed potatoes—cause a sharp spike in blood glucose. The pancreas responds with a large insulin release.

According to endocrinologist Ekaterina Orlova, significant fatigue may suggest insulin resistance. If accompanied by tremors, cold sweat, or dizziness, sleepiness could indicate hypoglycemia, necessitating medical evaluation.

Another potential cause may be individual food intolerances (e.g., lactose or gluten). Gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov points out that food intolerance leads to intestinal mucosal inflammation, triggering an immune response that reallocates the body's resources and reduces cognitive capabilities.

Cause Symptom Characteristics Physiological Reaction Mild lethargy, dissipates after 20 minutes of rest. Insulin Resistance Sudden weakness, tremors, sweating, dizziness. Food Intolerance Bloating, headaches, brain fog.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Mild fatigue that resolves after a short rest (15–20 minutes) is considered normal. A professional medical evaluation is necessary if sleepiness persists or is accompanied by nausea or loss of coordination.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.