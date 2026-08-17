Regular breakfast acts as a metabolic regulator that helps control appetite throughout the day and prevents overeating, which often leads to weight gain. According to gastroenterologist Ekaterina Valkova of the DVFU Adult Consultative Clinic, skipping the first meal of the day often triggers acute hunger in the afternoon and increases the likelihood of excessive calorie intake during dinner.
Gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov recommends eating within one hour after waking up. He suggests drinking a glass of water immediately upon rising, followed by a full meal 30 minutes later.
From a metabolic standpoint, the energy value of breakfast should be at least 25% of the total daily caloric intake. For those who find this volume difficult to consume at once, the portion can be split into two stages with a 60-minute interval to help the body adapt to the eating schedule.
The following foods are highlighted for their benefits during the first meal of the day:
|Product
|Benefit
|Buckwheat porridge
|Supports metabolism and cognitive functions
|Oatmeal (Hercules)
|Provides gradual satiety
|Eggs with vegetables
|Balances protein and fiber
Optimal choices include porridges supplemented with berries, nuts, or fruits, as well as cottage cheese or sugar-free yogurt. Egg dishes paired with a large portion of fresh salad are also recommended to support weight loss processes.
Therapist Anna Kuznetsova warns that even healthy products can be harmful if stored incorrectly or consumed raw, increasing the risk of infections. Specifically, consuming raw eggs is cautioned against despite their reputation as a "superfood." Additionally, drinking large amounts of coffee with food may negatively impact blood vessels; adding an extra glass of water is advised to mitigate this.
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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