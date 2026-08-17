Why skipping breakfast may lead to afternoon overeating and weight gain

Regular breakfast acts as a metabolic regulator that helps control appetite throughout the day and prevents overeating, which often leads to weight gain. According to gastroenterologist Ekaterina Valkova of the DVFU Adult Consultative Clinic, skipping the first meal of the day often triggers acute hunger in the afternoon and increases the likelihood of excessive calorie intake during dinner.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Muffins and tea

Timing and Portioning

Gastroenterologist Sergey Danilov recommends eating within one hour after waking up. He suggests drinking a glass of water immediately upon rising, followed by a full meal 30 minutes later.

From a metabolic standpoint, the energy value of breakfast should be at least 25% of the total daily caloric intake. For those who find this volume difficult to consume at once, the portion can be split into two stages with a 60-minute interval to help the body adapt to the eating schedule.

Recommended Foods

The following foods are highlighted for their benefits during the first meal of the day:

Product Benefit Buckwheat porridge Supports metabolism and cognitive functions Oatmeal (Hercules) Provides gradual satiety Eggs with vegetables Balances protein and fiber

Optimal choices include porridges supplemented with berries, nuts, or fruits, as well as cottage cheese or sugar-free yogurt. Egg dishes paired with a large portion of fresh salad are also recommended to support weight loss processes.

Risks and Precautions

Therapist Anna Kuznetsova warns that even healthy products can be harmful if stored incorrectly or consumed raw, increasing the risk of infections. Specifically, consuming raw eggs is cautioned against despite their reputation as a "superfood." Additionally, drinking large amounts of coffee with food may negatively impact blood vessels; adding an extra glass of water is advised to mitigate this.

Common Questions

Can coffee replace breakfast? No, coffee is not a full meal and does not trigger the metabolism required for normal bodily function.

No, coffee is not a full meal and does not trigger the metabolism required for normal bodily function. Why do I feel sleepy after breakfast? This may indicate an excess of simple carbohydrates in the diet, leading to a sharp insulin spike.

This may indicate an excess of simple carbohydrates in the diet, leading to a sharp insulin spike. Should I eat if I have no appetite? It is advised to start with small portions to gradually train the stomach's morning rhythm.

It is advised to start with small portions to gradually train the stomach's morning rhythm. Does breakfast affect mood? Maintaining stable blood glucose levels supports better concentration and mood during the first half of the day.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.