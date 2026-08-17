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Red or brown spots in chicken eggs: A sign of spoilage?

Health

Red or brown spots inside a chicken egg are typically harmless and result from natural physiological processes during the egg's formation. Such inclusions do not indicate product spoilage, disease in the bird, or fertilization.

Raw egg
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksey Churushkin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Raw egg

Causes of Red Spots

These specks appear when a microscopic blood vessel ruptures in the hen's reproductive system as the egg moves through the oviduct. This is a common occurrence and does not signal hormonal imbalances or other pathologies.

"The appearance of blood in an egg is not a pathology, but the result of a natural micro-damage to a vessel," therapist Anna Kuznetsova told Pravda.Ru. "If the egg is fresh and has no foreign odors, such a spot poses no threat to human health."

Assessing Product Safety

Safety depends on the overall condition of the egg rather than individual spots. A red speck can be removed with a spoon or left intact without risk. However, certain organoleptic changes indicate the product must be discarded:

  • A sharp sulfurous smell;
  • Pinkish or greenish discoloration of the white;
  • Cloudiness or slime in the egg white;
  • Black or green spots.

Epidemiologist Andrey Grachev warns against washing eggs immediately after purchase, as water destroys the natural protective film (cuticle) of the shell. "The shell is a reliable barrier for bacteria as long as it remains intact and dry," he explained to Pravda.Ru. Washing prematurely reduces the product's shelf life by allowing microbes to penetrate through the pores.

Thermal Processing and Risks

Consuming raw eggs carries a risk of bacterial infection, specifically Salmonella. Raw eggs may be poorly absorbed and can be dangerous for children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems.

Safe consumption requires thorough heat treatment until the white is completely opaque and the yolk is firm.

Sign Action
Small red spot Safe for consumption
Unpleasant odor Discard
Cloudy/slimy white Discard
Black or green spots Discard

Storage Guidelines

To maintain freshness, eggs should be stored on the middle shelf of the refrigerator to avoid temperature fluctuations common in the door compartments. Placing eggs with the blunt end facing upward helps preserve the yolk structure.

General practitioner Elena Morozova emphasizes that sight and smell are the primary markers of safety when proper storage is maintained, noting that many consumers overreact to physiological inclusions.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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