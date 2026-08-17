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Silent sinusitis: Pressure on your face warns of this hidden inflammation

Health

Maxillary sinusitis can develop without a runny nose or high fever, creating a hidden inflammatory focus within the skull. This condition is particularly noted in residents of humid climates, where the absence of typical nasal discharge often leads patients to overlook the disease while pus accumulates in the sinuses.

A sick man
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A sick man

The Mechanism of 'Silent' Sinusitis

In standard sinusitis, mucus drains from the maxillary sinuses into the nasal cavity. However, these sinuses connect via very narrow openings called ostia. If edema (swelling) completely blocks these channels, secretions and pus become trapped inside.

Because the exit is sealed, the patient may not experience nasal congestion. Instead, the increasing internal pressure affects bone walls and nerve endings. According to general practitioner Elena Morozova, these hidden processes can be mistaken for general fatigue or weather sensitivity, as the body spends significant resources containing the infection, which may manifest as states mimicking psychic apathy or chronic laziness.

Key Symptoms and Warning Signs

A primary marker of hidden inflammation is positional pain. A sharp "push" or pulsation in the bridge of the nose or forehead when bending the head forward—such as when tying shoelaces or washing—is a strong indication to visit an otolaryngologist.

Other diagnostic signs include:

  • Dental pain: Pressure in the sinuses often radiates to the nerves of the upper jaw, causing toothaches even when no dental decay is present.
  • Low-grade fever: Therapist Anna Kuznetsova notes that a persistent temperature of 37.0–37.4°C without an obvious cause is a classic sign of low-grade infection. Ignoring this can be dangerous, as toxins from the purulent focus may trigger vascular spasms and general intoxication.
  • Morning breath: A putrid taste in the mouth upon waking occurs due to the microscopic drainage of pus down the back of the throat during the night.
  • Facial swelling: Mild puffiness of the lower eyelid is common but often dismissed as lack of sleep.

Diagnostics and Modern Treatment

Since there is no nasal discharge, a diagnosis is typically confirmed via X-ray or CT scan of the paranasal sinuses, which visualizes the fluid level behind the blocked ostium.

Modern medicine has moved away from mandatory surgical punctures. Current alternatives include:

  • YAMIK catheter: A device that uses negative pressure to remove sinus contents through natural channels, avoiding tissue trauma.
  • Balloon sinuplasty: A bloodless method where a small balloon is inflated for several seconds to widen the blocked passage and restore ventilation.

Clinical pharmacologist Aleksey Ryabtsev warns that uncontrolled medication use can mask the clinical picture. Specifically, alcohol and certain drugs may increase mucosal edema, further blocking the sinuses.

Symptom Physiological Cause
Pressure on nose bridge when bending Pus pressing against bone walls
Upper tooth pain Irradiation to jaw nerve endings
Dry nose without discharge Ostium blockade by edema
Putrid morning taste Micro-drainage of secretions down the pharynx

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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