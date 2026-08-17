Maxillary sinusitis can develop without a runny nose or high fever, creating a hidden inflammatory focus within the skull. This condition is particularly noted in residents of humid climates, where the absence of typical nasal discharge often leads patients to overlook the disease while pus accumulates in the sinuses.
In standard sinusitis, mucus drains from the maxillary sinuses into the nasal cavity. However, these sinuses connect via very narrow openings called ostia. If edema (swelling) completely blocks these channels, secretions and pus become trapped inside.
Because the exit is sealed, the patient may not experience nasal congestion. Instead, the increasing internal pressure affects bone walls and nerve endings. According to general practitioner Elena Morozova, these hidden processes can be mistaken for general fatigue or weather sensitivity, as the body spends significant resources containing the infection, which may manifest as states mimicking psychic apathy or chronic laziness.
A primary marker of hidden inflammation is positional pain. A sharp "push" or pulsation in the bridge of the nose or forehead when bending the head forward—such as when tying shoelaces or washing—is a strong indication to visit an otolaryngologist.
Other diagnostic signs include:
Since there is no nasal discharge, a diagnosis is typically confirmed via X-ray or CT scan of the paranasal sinuses, which visualizes the fluid level behind the blocked ostium.
Modern medicine has moved away from mandatory surgical punctures. Current alternatives include:
Clinical pharmacologist Aleksey Ryabtsev warns that uncontrolled medication use can mask the clinical picture. Specifically, alcohol and certain drugs may increase mucosal edema, further blocking the sinuses.
|Symptom
|Physiological Cause
|Pressure on nose bridge when bending
|Pus pressing against bone walls
|Upper tooth pain
|Irradiation to jaw nerve endings
|Dry nose without discharge
|Ostium blockade by edema
|Putrid morning taste
|Micro-drainage of secretions down the pharynx
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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