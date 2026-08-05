Blood Cleansing Procedure Removes Microplastics And PFAS Along With Cholesterol

International endocrinologists found that apheresis—a procedure designed to remove excess cholesterol from the blood—simultaneously reduces concentrations of perfluorinated compounds (PFAS) and microplastic particles. The study indicates that these pollutants use lipoproteins as transport vehicles, though the small patient sample size means this cannot yet be considered a universal detoxification method.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Red blood cells

How Pollutants Are Removed

Apheresis is a blood filtration method used for severe lipid metabolism disorders. The device separates specific components from the blood—primarily lipoproteins that carry fats and cholesterol—removes them, and returns the remaining blood to the patient.

Researchers led by Stefan Bornstein from the Dresden University of Technology hypothesized that synthetic pollutants utilize these lipoproteins for transport. Because PFAS (known as "forever chemicals") and microplastics can bind with plasma proteins and fats, they become "packaged" within lipoproteins. Consequently, the apheresis filter captures these contaminants along with the target cholesterol molecules.

Biophysicist Aleksey Kornilov noted that while this explains why a cholesterol-clearing method works against synthetic chemicals, apheresis only removes substances from the bloodstream, not from tissues and organs where they may be accumulated.

Blood Analysis Results

The study involved patients undergoing apheresis for medical indications. To verify device efficacy, researchers first measured low-density lipoproteins and C-reactive protein—markers the method is guaranteed to remove. Subsequently, they analyzed PFAS concentrations using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).

Analysis Object Result After Procedure PFAS (group of 14 people) Concentration decreased by approximately 25% PFAS (group of 4 people) Decrease from 50% to 70% for certain compounds Microplastics (polyethylene) Decrease observed in 4 out of 4 patients Microplastics (PVC) Decrease observed in 3 out of 4 patients

The detection of PFAS in the separated fluid confirmed that these substances physically exit the bloodstream. However, data on microplastics were contradictory; for some polymer types, particle levels actually increased in certain patients.

Effect on Living Cells

To evaluate biological effects, researchers conducted a laboratory experiment on adrenal cells. In the control group, exposing cells to polystyrene particles led to an increased cell death rate.

A second experimental group used blood serum obtained after apheresis. When polystyrene was mixed with this "cleansed" serum, cell damage was less pronounced. This suggests that the procedure alters the chemical composition of the plasma in a way that reduces the toxicity of the contaminants.

Limitations and Interpretation Risks

The authors urge caution when interpreting these findings due to several critical limitations:

Sample Size: The study covered very few people with varying diagnoses, preventing generalization to the general population.

The study covered very few people with varying diagnoses, preventing generalization to the general population. Contamination Risk: Microplastic analysis is highly sensitive to external pollutants; particles could have entered samples from the air or laboratory equipment.

Microplastic analysis is highly sensitive to external pollutants; particles could have entered samples from the air or laboratory equipment. Long-term Effect: It remains unclear whether substances are removed from organs (such as the liver or kidneys) or if apheresis only temporarily lowers blood levels before contaminants leach back into the bloodstream from tissues.

While the research clarifies how synthetic substances move through the human body, large-scale clinical trials with control groups are required before apheresis can be recognized as a detoxification method. The study was published in the journal Genomic Press.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.