International endocrinologists found that apheresis—a procedure designed to remove excess cholesterol from the blood—simultaneously reduces concentrations of perfluorinated compounds (PFAS) and microplastic particles. The study indicates that these pollutants use lipoproteins as transport vehicles, though the small patient sample size means this cannot yet be considered a universal detoxification method.
Apheresis is a blood filtration method used for severe lipid metabolism disorders. The device separates specific components from the blood—primarily lipoproteins that carry fats and cholesterol—removes them, and returns the remaining blood to the patient.
Researchers led by Stefan Bornstein from the Dresden University of Technology hypothesized that synthetic pollutants utilize these lipoproteins for transport. Because PFAS (known as "forever chemicals") and microplastics can bind with plasma proteins and fats, they become "packaged" within lipoproteins. Consequently, the apheresis filter captures these contaminants along with the target cholesterol molecules.
Biophysicist Aleksey Kornilov noted that while this explains why a cholesterol-clearing method works against synthetic chemicals, apheresis only removes substances from the bloodstream, not from tissues and organs where they may be accumulated.
The study involved patients undergoing apheresis for medical indications. To verify device efficacy, researchers first measured low-density lipoproteins and C-reactive protein—markers the method is guaranteed to remove. Subsequently, they analyzed PFAS concentrations using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).
|Analysis Object
|Result After Procedure
|PFAS (group of 14 people)
|Concentration decreased by approximately 25%
|PFAS (group of 4 people)
|Decrease from 50% to 70% for certain compounds
|Microplastics (polyethylene)
|Decrease observed in 4 out of 4 patients
|Microplastics (PVC)
|Decrease observed in 3 out of 4 patients
The detection of PFAS in the separated fluid confirmed that these substances physically exit the bloodstream. However, data on microplastics were contradictory; for some polymer types, particle levels actually increased in certain patients.
To evaluate biological effects, researchers conducted a laboratory experiment on adrenal cells. In the control group, exposing cells to polystyrene particles led to an increased cell death rate.
A second experimental group used blood serum obtained after apheresis. When polystyrene was mixed with this "cleansed" serum, cell damage was less pronounced. This suggests that the procedure alters the chemical composition of the plasma in a way that reduces the toxicity of the contaminants.
The authors urge caution when interpreting these findings due to several critical limitations:
While the research clarifies how synthetic substances move through the human body, large-scale clinical trials with control groups are required before apheresis can be recognized as a detoxification method. The study was published in the journal Genomic Press.
Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian S-400 systems shot down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in a single day and a total of 24 aircraft of various types over the course of one week