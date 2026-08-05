Exercise Lowers Blood Pressure And Sugar, Reducing Dementia Risk

Moderate physical activity helps preserve memory and cognitive functions and reduces the risk of dementia. According to Petr Sokov, a neurologist at the RUDN University Clinical Center named after V.V. Vinogradov, the link between physical health and cognitive preservation is supported by scientific data, including meta-analyses.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Public domain Dementia

Recommended Activity and Mechanisms

To maintain intellectual health, a person needs at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. The most suitable activities include swimming, cycling, and walking. This approach focuses on physical culture rather than extreme exertion.

Physical activity supports brain health through several mechanisms:

Metabolic cleaning: Exercise enhances the removal of metabolic waste products from the brain, which helps prevent age-related changes.

Exercise enhances the removal of metabolic waste products from the brain, which helps prevent age-related changes. Oxygenation: Movement ensures a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain via healthy blood vessels.

Movement ensures a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain via healthy blood vessels. Prevention of comorbidities: Regular activity helps prevent hypertension and diabetes mellitus—conditions often caused by hypodynamia (lack of movement) that can lead to dementia.

Evidence and Impact

Research published in the journal Frontiers in Dementia, based on a decade of data, indicates that systematic activity not only slows the degradation of brain functions in patients already diagnosed with dementia but also improves their overall quality of life. Additionally, sports are noted to reduce the risk of stroke more effectively than some pharmaceutical interventions.

The expert emphasizes that the brain, much like muscle tissue, loses functionality without regular stimulation and load.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.