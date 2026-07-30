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Bananas or Apples? Dietitian Reveals Which Fruit Is Better for Gut Health

Health

Registered dietitian Lauren Manaker explains health benefits of bananas and apples, highlighting the unique ways each fruit supports digestive health. She shared her insights in a column for Delish.

Bananas
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Bananas

According to Manaker, bananas contain resistant starch and prebiotic fiber that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

"One important point about ripeness: as bananas mature, some of their resistant starch converts into simple sugars. That's why a very ripe banana with brown spots tastes sweeter and more caramel-like, while a firmer banana has a starchier flavor," she explained.

For that reason, she recommends choosing bananas that are still slightly underripe.

Apples Deliver Fiber and Plant Compounds

Manaker noted that apples are rich in dietary fiber, especially when eaten with the skin, making them another excellent choice for supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

"Apples also contain polyphenols-plant compounds that are not fully absorbed during the early stages of digestion. Some of these compounds reach the large intestine, where gut microbes help transform them into beneficial new substances," she said.

A Balanced Diet Offers the Greatest Benefits

Manaker emphasized that both fruits contribute to digestive health in different ways, making them complementary rather than competing choices.

"Your gut microbiome thrives on diversity, so the smartest approach isn't to choose one over the other. If you want to support your overall gut health, eat both and don't overthink it," she concluded.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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