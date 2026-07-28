Dentist Explains How Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Can Protect Your Teeth

Sugar-free chewing gum does more than freshen breath-it may also support healthier teeth and gums. According to dental expert Oles Shevchenko, regular use of sugar-free gum can improve oral hygiene, stimulate saliva production, and lower the risk of tooth decay without harming dental fillings.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Shankbone, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Healthy white teeth

Study Finds Daily Sugar-Free Gum Improves Oral Hygiene

Speaking to Gazeta.Ru, Shevchenko, a Doctor of Medical Sciences, dentist, and head of the Professional Society of Dental Hygienists of Russia, discussed findings from a study conducted by researchers at the Russian University of Medicine.

The study involved 80 participants between the ages of 14 and 24, all of whom had previously received treatment for cavities. Researchers found that chewing sugar-free gum every day improved overall oral health, caused no irritation to the oral mucosa, and had no negative effect on dental fillings.

"Chewing at least three pieces of sugar-free gum daily for one month can improve oral hygiene from a satisfactory level to a good one. Frequent chewing stimulates saliva production, which helps wash away food particles and neutralize acids in the mouth after meals," Shevchenko explained.

The research also challenged the common belief that chewing gum can loosen or damage dental fillings.

According to the dentist, clinical evaluations showed that chewing gum does not compromise properly placed fillings. If a filling comes loose while chewing, poor placement or an existing defect-not the gum itself-is usually the cause.

Saliva Helps Protect Teeth From Cavities

Shevchenko said sugar-free chewing gum benefits not only people with fillings but anyone looking to improve oral health.

By stimulating saliva production, chewing gum helps reduce levels of harmful bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans, one of the primary bacteria associated with tooth decay.

Saliva also supports the natural remineralization process by supplying tooth enamel with essential minerals, including calcium and phosphate. This process strengthens the enamel surface, makes teeth more resistant to bacterial damage, and helps reduce the likelihood of developing cavities.

Despite these benefits, Shevchenko emphasized that sugar-free chewing gum should complement-not replace-a proper oral hygiene routine. Brushing twice daily, cleaning between the teeth with floss or interdental brushes, and attending regular dental check-ups remain the most effective ways to maintain healthy teeth and gums over the long term.