What Really Happens If You Swallow Chewing Gum?

Many people grew up hearing that swallowed chewing gum stays in the stomach for seven years. While this warning has become a popular myth, medical experts say it has no scientific basis. According to gastroenterologist Anastasia Gostrous of SM-Clinic, accidentally swallowing a single piece of gum is unlikely to cause any harm in healthy adults.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A piece of gum

Why Swallowed Gum Doesn't Stay in Your Body for Years

Speaking to Gazeta.Ru, Gostrous explained that chewing gum contains an elastic base made from indigestible polymers. Although the stomach cannot break down these synthetic materials like ordinary food, that does not mean the gum remains in the digestive system indefinitely.

The digestive tract continuously moves its contents forward through rhythmic muscular contractions known as peristalsis. Just like other indigestible substances-such as certain plant fibers or seeds-a swallowed piece of gum usually passes naturally through the digestive system within 24 to 72 hours.

"The idea that chewing gum remains in the stomach for seven years is a major exaggeration," Gostrous said.

For most healthy people, swallowing one piece of gum by accident is not considered dangerous and typically causes no lasting health effects.

Repeatedly Swallowing Gum Can Become a Serious Problem

The doctor stressed that the real risks arise when people swallow chewing gum regularly, especially children.

The most immediate danger is choking. Because chewing gum is sticky and elastic, it can block the airway if a young child accidentally inhales it while chewing or swallowing. For this reason, gum should not be given to children who are too young to understand how to use it safely.

Another potential complication is intestinal obstruction. If someone repeatedly swallows multiple pieces of gum over a long period, the gum can combine with food particles and dietary fiber to form bezoars-solid masses that may block the digestive tract.

Medical literature has documented cases in which children who frequently swallowed chewing gum required treatment to remove these accumulations from the intestines. While such cases are rare and usually involve swallowing several pieces of gum every day for an extended period, the risk does exist.

People with impaired intestinal motility, including some patients recovering from abdominal surgery or living with certain digestive disorders, may also face a higher risk of complications even after swallowing a single piece.

Gostrous added that individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may notice worsening symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, or changes in bowel habits after swallowing gum.

Some studies have also suggested that chewing gum on an empty stomach may slightly interfere with the absorption of digestive enzymes and certain nutrients, although any such effect appears to be minimal.

The doctor emphasized that children remain the most vulnerable group because they are more likely to swallow gum accidentally and have narrower airways and intestines.

Parents should teach children to chew gum without swallowing it, supervise younger children while they chew, and consider age-appropriate alternatives such as sugar-free chewable candies that dissolve safely in the mouth.

In summary, accidentally swallowing one piece of chewing gum is generally not a cause for concern. However, regularly swallowing gum should be avoided because it increases the risk of choking in children and may, in rare cases, contribute to intestinal blockage.