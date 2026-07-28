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Chewing Gum on an Empty Stomach May Harm Digestion

Health

Chewing gum before eating may seem harmless, but making it a daily habit could place unnecessary stress on the digestive system. According to gastroenterologist Rushan Isaev of SM-Clinic, chewing gum on an empty stomach stimulates digestive processes even though no food enters the body, which may lead to discomfort over time.

A woman chewing a gum
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A woman chewing a gum

Chewing Gum Activates Digestion Without Food

Speaking to Gazeta.Ru, Isaev explained that chewing sends a signal to the body that food is on its way.

"The body begins producing saliva, increases the secretion of stomach acid, and activates processes that cause the gallbladder to contract and release bile into the intestines. However, because no food actually arrives, the digestive system works without fulfilling its purpose," he said.

When this happens regularly, especially before breakfast, people with sensitive stomachs may develop hunger pains, upper abdominal discomfort, heartburn, nausea, or stomach irritation. Isaev said individuals with gastritis, peptic ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or excess stomach acid should be particularly cautious.

The Habit May Also Affect the Gallbladder

The gastroenterologist noted that the gallbladder naturally contracts in preparation for digestion. If bile repeatedly enters the intestines without food following it, the normal function of the biliary system may become disrupted.

People with chronic cholecystitis, biliary dyskinesia, or a tendency toward bile stagnation may experience heaviness under the right ribs, a bitter taste in the mouth, or worsening of existing symptoms, Isaev warned.

He also pointed out that many sugar-free chewing gums contain sweeteners such as sorbitol, xylitol, and mannitol. Consuming large amounts of these ingredients may cause bloating, excess gas, and loose stools.

Isaev recommends chewing gum after meals rather than before eating and limiting each session to 10-15 minutes. Used this way, chewing gum can stimulate saliva production, help neutralize stomach acid, and support oral hygiene. He advises against using chewing gum as a substitute for breakfast or making it a regular habit on an empty stomach.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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