Too Many Dietary Supplements Could Damage Your Liver, Expert Says

Dietary supplements are often marketed as an easy way to improve health, but taking them without medical guidance may carry serious risks. According to dietitian Elena Solomatina, excessive or inappropriate use of supplements can overload the liver and, in some cases, contribute to the development of toxic hepatitis.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by wayhomestudio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A handful of pills

Self-Prescribing Supplements Can Have Unintended Consequences

Speaking to Abzats, Solomatina said many people choose vitamin and mineral supplements based on advice from friends or social media rather than blood test results or recommendations from healthcare professionals.

She explained that supplements may produce temporary improvements, encouraging some people to increase the dosage in hopes of extending the benefits. However, this approach can backfire.

"Dietary supplements may improve a person's condition for a while. After noticing positive effects, many people either recommend them to others or begin increasing the dose themselves, hoping the results will last longer. In some cases, active supplements can interfere with the body's timely immune response. As a result, inflammation may worsen, and the liver can become one of the organs most affected," Solomatina said.

Combining Supplements and Medications May Increase Liver Stress

Solomatina added that the liver faces an even greater burden when people combine several dietary supplements, mix them with prescription medications, or use products that contain potentially unsafe ingredients or lack proper quality certification.

According to her, such combinations may increase the risk of developing toxic hepatitis.

The dietitian also pointed out that many dietary supplements have not undergone extensive clinical testing and often lack standardized amounts of active ingredients, making it difficult to know exactly how much of each substance a person consumes.

She cited guarana, which naturally contains caffeine, as one example. Combining guarana supplements with strong tea or other caffeinated beverages may significantly increase stimulant intake without people realizing it.

She also warned that grapefruit extract can alter liver enzymes responsible for metabolizing medications, potentially causing drug levels to become either dangerously high or too low to be effective.

Earlier, gastroenterologist Ekaterina Kashukh said sudden cravings for chocolate may sometimes indicate insufficient protein intake, although cravings can also have many other causes.