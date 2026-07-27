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Dietitian Reveals 3 Drinks That May Help Slow Aging Naturally

Health

While no single beverage can stop the aging process, certain drinks may help support long-term health and reduce some of the factors linked to age-related decline. According to dietitian Adiana Castro, kefir, bone broth, and herbal tea provide nutrients and beneficial compounds that promote gut health, improve sleep, and help protect the body from chronic inflammation and oxidative stress.

Kefir
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Drsrisenthil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kefir

Writing for Martha Stewart, Castro explained that probiotics play an essential role in maintaining a balanced gut microbiome, making kefir one of the best daily beverages for digestive health.

"I recommend drinking 100 to 200 milliliters of kefir each day. Start with about 50 milliliters daily and gradually increase your intake to 100-200 milliliters," she advised.

Castro also highlighted bone broth as another nutrient-rich option. She said it contains compounds that support gut health, along with amino acids and important minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, all of which contribute to healthy bones.

"The glutamine found in bone broth is especially beneficial for reducing inflammation, while gelatin helps repair the intestinal lining," Castro explained.

Herbal tea also earned a place on Castro's list of recommended drinks for healthy aging. She said these beverages contain plant compounds, including polyphenols and flavonoids, that help protect cells from oxidative stress-a process associated with aging and many chronic diseases.

According to Castro, chamomile and lemon balm tea may promote better sleep and reduce stress, two factors that play an important role in healthy aging.

"Chamomile or lemon balm can encourage restful sleep and help lower stress levels, both of which are essential for aging well. I recommend drinking one cup of herbal tea every day, regardless of the flavor," she said.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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