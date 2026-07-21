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Men and Women Reveal Health Warning Signs They Wish They Had Never Ignored

Health

Reddit forum users shared warning signs that signaled serious health problems which they ignored. Their stories appeared in the AskReddit community, where many described symptoms they initially dismissed but later learned were linked to life-threatening conditions.

People running
Photo: dvidshub.net by Sgt. Bobby Yarbrough, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
People running

Urinary Changes – Serious Illnesses

Many contributors said they ignored unexpected urinary symptoms, only to discover they were the first signs of severe disease.

"Foamy urine. It turned out I had nephrotic syndrome caused by an autoimmune disease that damaged my kidneys. It eventually led to kidney cancer, and my left kidney had to be removed. I'm now on dialysis while waiting for a transplant."

— Reddit user dandelion_yellow

"I started noticing blood in my urine after an eight-kilometer run. I switched to shorter distances, but the problem didn't go away. It eventually turned out to be bladder cancer. The disease had progressed so far that my bladder had to be removed completely."

— Reddit user NavyCaptainMD

Persistent Itching As Early Sign of Breast Cancer

A woman admitted that she ignored an unusual symptom for a long time because she believed it was simply an allergic reaction. She later learned she had inflammatory breast cancer.

"Inflammatory breast cancer. My first symptom was an intense itching sensation deep inside my breast, especially before going to bed. I assumed it was irritation from laundry detergent."

— Reddit user GoldensRLove

Sleep Problems – Serious Consequences

Another Reddit user urged people not to ignore chronic sleep problems, warning that untreated sleep disorders can seriously affect both physical and mental health.

"I slept terribly and felt exhausted all the time. It turned out I had severe sleep apnea. Because it went untreated, I eventually developed COPD and mild heart failure. Once I finally got my sleep apnea under control, it literally changed my life. Nearly all of my mental health problems disappeared almost immediately."

— Reddit user cat6Wire

Earlier, sleep specialist Maxim Novikov said that frequent nighttime awakenings can sometimes have unexpected causes. He advised people experiencing this problem to undergo testing for sleep apnea.

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