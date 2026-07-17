World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The One Berry You Should Eat Twice a Week for Better Brain and Heart Health

Health

Regularly eating blueberries could provide significant benefits for the heart, brain and metabolism, according to endocrinologist Oscar Rosero, who recommends including the fruit in your diet at least twice a week.

Porridge with blueberries
Photo: pixabay.com by Pexels is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License
Porridge with blueberries

Speaking to Deia, Rosero said research suggests blueberries support cardiovascular health while also helping to maintain healthy brain function.

Blueberries Offer Powerful Health Benefits

According to the endocrinologist, blueberries can help regulate metabolism and are naturally rich in antioxidants that protect the body's cells from daily damage and premature aging.

Rosero explained that regular consumption of the berries may improve blood vessel function, reduce oxidative stress and contribute to better blood sugar control.

"When eaten regularly, blueberries may help improve blood vessel function, support better glucose control, reduce oxidative stress and maintain cognitive function," Rosero said.

How Many Blueberries Should You Eat?

To achieve these potential health benefits, Rosero recommends eating at least two handfuls of blueberries each week. While blueberries alone cannot replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, they can serve as a nutrient-rich addition to a diet that supports long-term cardiovascular and cognitive health.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine
Asia
Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine
FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes
Columnists
FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes
After Losing Millions, Russian Blogger Opens Up About 'Naked Party' Fallout
Society
After Losing Millions, Russian Blogger Opens Up About 'Naked Party' Fallout
Popular
Ukraine on the Brink of Military Coup After Former Defense Minister Defies Zelensky

Ukraine has entered a new period of political uncertainty after former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov openly challenged President Volodymyr Zelensky following his dismissal

Ukraine on the Brink of Military Coup After Former Defense Minister Defies Zelensky
Russia's New Perun Laser System Faces Key Challenge Despite Drone Defense Promise
Russia's New Perun Laser System Faces Key Challenge Despite Drone Defense Promise
IRGC Reportedly Names Trump-Branded Properties in UAE and Saudi Arabia as Targets
After Losing Millions, Russian Blogger Opens Up About 'Naked Party' Fallout
The Hidden Dangers of Indoor Drafts and How to Protect Yourself Marina Lebedeva FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Legal Significance of the BRICS Anti-Drug Declaration Hriday Sarma
Ursula von der Leyen Takes Shelter During Air Raid Alert in Kyiv
Explosions Reported in Dubai After Claims of Attack Near Key UAE Oil Hub
China May Have Surpassed 300 J-20 Stealth Fighters as Production Accelerates
China May Have Surpassed 300 J-20 Stealth Fighters as Production Accelerates
Last materials
US Air Force Plans to Buy 28,000 Long-Range Missiles in Major $12 Billion Expansion
Use Beer to Eliminate Spanish Slugs: A Simple Garden Trick
The One Berry You Should Eat Twice a Week for Better Brain and Heart Health
Lavrov: European Allies and Zelensky Undermine Trump's Ukraine Initiative
China Tests Floating Invasion Piers in New Drill as Taiwan Landing Plans Advance
Kremlin Rejects Trump's Election Claims, Says Russia Never Interfered in U.S. Votes
China's EV Boom Creates New Problem as Larger Electric Vehicles Strain Road Budgets
Seven Everyday Foods That May Be Damaging Your Liver
The Hidden Dangers of Indoor Drafts and How to Protect Yourself
New Survey Shows Level of Support for Putin Among Russians
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.