The One Berry You Should Eat Twice a Week for Better Brain and Heart Health

Regularly eating blueberries could provide significant benefits for the heart, brain and metabolism, according to endocrinologist Oscar Rosero, who recommends including the fruit in your diet at least twice a week.

Photo: pixabay.com by Pexels is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License Porridge with blueberries

Speaking to Deia, Rosero said research suggests blueberries support cardiovascular health while also helping to maintain healthy brain function.

Blueberries Offer Powerful Health Benefits

According to the endocrinologist, blueberries can help regulate metabolism and are naturally rich in antioxidants that protect the body's cells from daily damage and premature aging.

Rosero explained that regular consumption of the berries may improve blood vessel function, reduce oxidative stress and contribute to better blood sugar control.

"When eaten regularly, blueberries may help improve blood vessel function, support better glucose control, reduce oxidative stress and maintain cognitive function," Rosero said.

How Many Blueberries Should You Eat?

To achieve these potential health benefits, Rosero recommends eating at least two handfuls of blueberries each week. While blueberries alone cannot replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, they can serve as a nutrient-rich addition to a diet that supports long-term cardiovascular and cognitive health.