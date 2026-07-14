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Love Spicy Food? Here's What It Really Does to Your Body

Health

Spicy food can have both positive and negative effects on human health, according to Paul D. Terry, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Tennessee. While hot and spicy dishes may aggravate some chronic conditions, research also links them to a lower risk of several serious diseases.

Chili peppers
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Chili peppers

Professor Terry explained that spicy foods can irritate the digestive system, causing discomfort, headaches, nausea, and even vomiting in some people. Meals containing large amounts of chili peppers, wasabi, turmeric, or radish may also worsen symptoms in individuals with stomach or intestinal disorders.

Research Links Spicy Food to Multiple Health Benefits

Despite these potential drawbacks, numerous studies have associated regular consumption of spicy foods with a reduced risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, several forms of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, heartburn, stomach ulcers, respiratory illnesses, and certain mental health conditions.

The mild burning sensation caused by spicy ingredients may also stimulate the release of endorphins and dopamine, chemicals that contribute to feelings of pleasure and well-being.

Not Everyone Should Eat Spicy Foods

Professor Terry emphasized that people who experience migraines, stomach pain, diarrhea, or other unpleasant reactions after eating spicy meals should consider limiting or avoiding them altogether.

Those who tolerate spicy foods well-including many people in Asia, Mexico, and India-can continue to enjoy them as part of a balanced diet. For these individuals, moderate consumption of spicy dishes may provide meaningful health benefits without causing harm.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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